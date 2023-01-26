ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowdon, ND

Minnesota man dies in snowmobile crash near Bowdon

By Keith Darnay
 3 days ago

BOWDON ( KXNET ) — A Minnesota man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a snowmobile crash 10 miles southwast of Bowdon in Wells County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, troopers and members of the Wells County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a snowmobile crash around 5:08 p.m. When they arrived at the crash scene, they found the snowmobile and a deceased 67-year-old Jackson, Minnesota man.

There were no witnesses to the crash and an investigation is continuing by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

trfradio.com

Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash

A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
BOWDON, ND
newsdakota.com

Man Killed in Wells County Snowmobile Crash

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, in Wells County. The body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. Wednesday. There were no witnesses to the...
WELLS COUNTY, ND
Glasser Images agreement will require paying back customers, subcontractors

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office has reached a settlement with Glasser Images, Jack Glasser and Jace Schacher in a case that involves, among other things, prepayments for wedding photos that were never taken and never delivered. If the agreement is approved by the Burleigh County District Court, […]
BISMARCK, ND
