Read full article on original website
jeffery leach
2d ago
What about all the pensions and health care that they get when they leave office, maybe they should look at cutting that and the 34,000.00 raise they just gave themselves.That's where they need to start first.
Reply
14
J & J Brown
3d ago
Stop the wasteful spending.We don't need parks walking or green spaces named after politics.We need to secure our own border not other countries.Stop putting a 💩 full of pork into every bill.Worry about America and the ppl who voted you into office for a change
Reply
9
james gerber
3d ago
Democrats and Biden have created this disaster and just sit back and blame Republicans for not having a plan when they have had 2 years to control spending and open our pipelines.
Reply(5)
9
Related
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly agrees to leave cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table in debt ceiling negotiations
Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters that Kevin McCarthy has agreed to leave cuts to Medicare and Social Security out of the debt limit talks.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Trump tells Republicans to leave Medicare and Social Security cuts out of negotiations as the debt ceiling showdown heats up
"Do not cut the benefits our seniors worked for and paid for their entire lives," Trump said as negotiations for raising the debt limit are underway.
msn.com
Adam Schiff says it's possible Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security
Congressman Adam Schiff, the outgoing chair of the House Intel Committee, said Sunday that he cannot 'exclude the possibility' that President Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security. During an appearance with ABC News' Jon Karl on Sunday, the host asked Schiff if he approved of Attorney General Merrick...
CNET
Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?
Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Representative Jim Jordan has pledged to wage war against the Biden administration. Now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given him the ammunition to do so.
Biden's new retirement law means you may not have to choose between paying off student debt and saving for the future
Starting next year, your boss can match whatever you're paying in student loans through retirement plans like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and it’s costing taxpayers billions
No one knows exactly how many people currently enrolled in Medicaid would have been denied access to the program under the pre-pandemic rules.
Elizabeth Warren Doesn’t Think Trump Classified Docs Investigation Will Impact Biden’s: DOJ Acts ‘Without Fear or Favor’ (Video)
Senator Elizabeth Warren joined “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Monday to dicuss the latest in President Joe Biden’s classified documents case and how she expects the DOJ to move forward. The FBI’s search of Biden’s home uncovered more classified material—some of which were from...
Quartz
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Washington Examiner
'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire
Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
msn.com
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
msn.com
It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves
How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
msn.com
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
As millions of Americans no doubt marked Jan. 1, 2023 with resolutions for self-improvement for the year ahead, changes to the federal government’s main social welfare safety net are also taking effect this year. The news is mostly good for those already receiving money from the program. Additional boosts...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Comments / 14