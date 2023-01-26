Read full article on original website
Former-ish Dodger Pitcher Attempting Yet Another Comeback
This would be an impressive comeback.
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
Red Sox Could Pursue Four-Time All-Star Attempting MLB Comeback To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox rotation still feels short of an arm of two. Would a former perennial All-Star be a potential fit?
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Legendary MLB Star Dies
Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Dana Brown to Astros, Vaughn Grissom analysis, and more
The Houston Astros have officially announced that they have hired Dana Brown as their new General Manager. 55-year-old Brown has spent the last four seasons as the Vice President of Scouting for the Atlanta Braves. Being involved in the Braves’ last four drafts, Brown is partially credited with bringing Michael...
Is Former Red Sox Reliever Barnes Really the Answer for the Cubs?
Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes' name has been thrown around recently as a potential fit for the Chicago Cubs. But is he really the answer?
Former Dodger and KC World Series Champ Signs With Texas Rangers
He spent nearly two seasons in the Dodgers organization.
This Day in Phillies History: Phillies Trade a Hall of Famer to the Cubs
On this day in Philadelphia Phillies history, the Phillies traded Larry Bowa and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg to the Chicago Cubs.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
Dodgers Ink Another Righty Pitcher to a Minor League Deal
They're adding more depth in the minor leagues.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Red Sox Add Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever To Bolster Bullpen After Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox continue to take chances on minor-league left-handed relievers as they fortify the organization with southpaws.
3 Crazy Predictions for Astros in 2023
MLB Spring Training is just around the corner! There Inside the Astros brings you three crazy predictions for the Houston Astros for the 2023 MLB season.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Brian Snitker extension, prospect list wrap-up, and more
The Atlanta Braves officially announced that they have extended manager Brian Snitker through the 2025 season. Snitker has spent 46 years in the Braves organization as a player and manager. He transitioned into his managerial role in 2016, replacing Fredi Gonzalez. Snitker, 67, has a 542-451 record. He recorded his...
Phillies Re-Sign Peterson to Minor League Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have re-signed outfielder Dustin Peterson to a minor league deal.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits
The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
Predicting the Phillies 2023 Record
With Spring Training approaching and the 2023 MLB season just around the corner, we take a crack at predicting the Philadelphia Phillies record for the upcoming season.
