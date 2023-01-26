ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star

Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
OnlyHomers

Legendary MLB Star Dies

Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Dana Brown to Astros, Vaughn Grissom analysis, and more

The Houston Astros have officially announced that they have hired Dana Brown as their new General Manager. 55-year-old Brown has spent the last four seasons as the Vice President of Scouting for the Atlanta Braves. Being involved in the Braves’ last four drafts, Brown is partially credited with bringing Michael...
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him

Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Brian Snitker extension, prospect list wrap-up, and more

The Atlanta Braves officially announced that they have extended manager Brian Snitker through the 2025 season. Snitker has spent 46 years in the Braves organization as a player and manager. He transitioned into his managerial role in 2016, replacing Fredi Gonzalez. Snitker, 67, has a 542-451 record. He recorded his...
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits

The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
