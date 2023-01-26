Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky
It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
Report: Dolphins to Hire Vic Fangio As Defensive Coordinator
Miami will make the defensive mastermind the highest-paid assistant in the league.
Dan Miller’s most-epic radio calls from Detroit Lions 2022 season [Video]
Though the Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, there is no question about it that it was a successful season overall. After all, Detroit tripled their win total from the previous season, as they finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017. If you listened to the games on the radio this season, you had the pleasure of listening to the great Dan Miller, who had some amazing calls throughout the year.
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player
When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
