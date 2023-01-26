Though the Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, there is no question about it that it was a successful season overall. After all, Detroit tripled their win total from the previous season, as they finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017. If you listened to the games on the radio this season, you had the pleasure of listening to the great Dan Miller, who had some amazing calls throughout the year.

