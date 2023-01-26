Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Red and Black
UGA celebrates 238th birthday at annual Founders Day
In honor of the University of Georgia’s 238th birthday, students, faculty and organizations gathered on Friday morning at Tate Plaza to celebrate UGA Founders Day, hosted by the Student Alumni Council. with tables representing different colleges, such as the Morehead Honors College and College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Albany Herald
BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit
Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively long.
accesswdun.com
Global healthcare equipment manufacturer moves into Hall County
Switzerland-based health device manufacturer Medmix is opening in Flowery Branch, adding approximately 200+ new jobs. The new location will be the company’s first expansion in the United States. Medmix creates high-precision delivery devices for use by both consumer and industrial markets. They produce equipment used in drug delivery, surgery and dental offices. Specifically, they provide pen injectors and autoinjectors, as well as pharma packaging services.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville philanthropist Jim Walters memorialized with statue
The legacy of longtime Gainesville businessman and philanthropist, James A. “Jim” Walters has been memorialized with a life-sized statue at Brenau University. An unveiling ceremony of the statue was held Wednesday on the front lawn of the Walters House at 305 Boulevard. It is one of the many spaces at Brenau and across Hall County bearing the Walters name in recognition of his philanthropy, according to a press release.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thecomeback.com
Details from tragic Georgia incident revealed
The Georgia Bulldogs were struck with tragedy less than a week after celebrating their second consecutive College Football Playoff national title. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident earlier this month. Now, athletic department officials at the University of Georgia are...
Parker retiring as head of Athens Housing Authority
Rick Parker is calling it a career, retiring as head of the Athens Housing Authority. It’s a post he’s held since 1989. The Athens Housing Authority says Connie Staudinger will take over as Parker’s replacement, stepping in in mid-February. Staudinger has worked in housing authority offices in Alexandria Virginia and Charlotte North Carolina.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas
DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication. The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. CST after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told 11Alive sister station WFAA.
Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown
(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
wuga.org
Unemployment down in Athens
Unemployment is down in Athens, according to Georgia’s new Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. At the end of December, Athens recorded a 2.4 percent unemployment rate. That number decreased by one-tenth of a percent compared to November and is lower than the 2.6 percent rate seen in December of 2021. The labor force, number of employed residents and number of jobs all declined over the course of the month, but increased compared to the same time in 2021.
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
WXIA 11 Alive
These Georgia Bulldogs made the PFF top 101 for the season
ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are on top (again) of the college football world, and a comprehensive survey of the landscape by one of the sport's closest trackers confirms their superiority. Still, there may be some nits to pick for Dawgs fans - particularly regarding Stetson Bennett. PFF, known...
Modern, Move-in-Ready Mansion in Sandy Springs is Now on the Market
Designed by Tim Adams and built by King Developers in 2018, this 5 bedroom, 5 bath, traditional home has been thoughtfully upgraded throughout.
UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash
The University of Georgia says a football recruiting assistant should not have been in the possession of a luxury SUV rented by the university when she was involved in a crash that killed a football player.
WMAZ
One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list
DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County Board of Elections chooses 2023 leadership
The Habersham County Board of Elections has selected its 2023 leadership. Paul Cordella was elected to return as Chairman of the board and Robert Parker was elected vice chairman during a scheduled meeting on Jan. 19. “I just took on my third term as chairman,” Cordella said. “The position itself...
Georgia Bulldogs coach arrives in helicopter at Holy Trinity High School for recruiting trip
Kirby Smart’s helicopter landed on the Hicksville school’s football field just before 10 a.m. Friday.
Comments / 0