Unemployment is down in Athens, according to Georgia’s new Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. At the end of December, Athens recorded a 2.4 percent unemployment rate. That number decreased by one-tenth of a percent compared to November and is lower than the 2.6 percent rate seen in December of 2021. The labor force, number of employed residents and number of jobs all declined over the course of the month, but increased compared to the same time in 2021.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO