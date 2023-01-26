On Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of shots fired on the 800 block of Dixon St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival officers located several shell casings and discovered that a residence and vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Investigators were called to the scene and it was later determined that the shooting was the result of a previous argument between several individuals. After the argument Mikia Davis, 24, of Kinston returned to the area and took part in firing a weapon into the residence. At this time, Davis has been arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Attempted Murder.

KINSTON, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO