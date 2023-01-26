A two-vehicle crash late Sunday night left two Wichita police officers, a 21-year-old woman and a 9-month-old boy with minor injuries. Police said two officers were on their way to help with a chase, and they had their emergency lights and sirens on when they collided with a car at the intersection of 13th and Mosely. The patrol car was going west on 13th and a Ford Fusion driven by the 21-year-old woman was going south on Mosely. The crash was reported around 11:50 p.m.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO