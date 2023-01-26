ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kfdi.com

Woman killed in crash at Kellogg & Washington identified

Wichita police identify 22-year-old Konstance Harris, of Wichita, as the woman killed in a crash over the weekend. Officers were called to Kellogg and Washington 7:40 Sunday morning, and found Harris unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Harris was driving on westbound Kellogg...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita

A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Crash injures two Wichita police officers along with woman and child

A two-vehicle crash late Sunday night left two Wichita police officers, a 21-year-old woman and a 9-month-old boy with minor injuries. Police said two officers were on their way to help with a chase, and they had their emergency lights and sirens on when they collided with a car at the intersection of 13th and Mosely. The patrol car was going west on 13th and a Ford Fusion driven by the 21-year-old woman was going south on Mosely. The crash was reported around 11:50 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Passenger dies after suspect crashes during chase in Wichita, sheriff's office says

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Wichita man who allegedly fled from deputies and crashed a car, killing his passenger. Sedgwick County Jail records show Harry Rediker was booked Saturday night for first-degree murder in commission of a felony, flee and elude, interference with law enforcement and a parole violation. He was held on $250,000 bond Monday morning.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Passenger killed in crash during Sheriff’s chase

A 22-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a fatal crash during a chase. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on the morning of January 28, on Kellogg Drive. The driver allegedly fled, then ended up hitting a utility pole at Hoover and Taft. The 22-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and has since been booked into jail for first-degree murder.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Shots fired during chase near Clearwater, suspect vehicle crashes

Sedgwick County deputies and Clearwater police were involved in a chase in the Clearwater area on Monday afternoon. The chase was originally reported around 3 p.m. on 103rd Street South at 167th Street West, and the chase moved east into Clearwater and then went south. Police said the car was reported stolen out of Wellington, and the car drove toward a Clearwater officer but did not hit him. An officer fired shots at the vehicle at one point.
CLEARWATER, KS
kfdi.com

Worker critically injured in accident near Kechi

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after an accident at a construction site near Kechi. The accident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near 85th Street North and Oliver. Investigators said crews were working to set a steel pole in the ground when a worker was struck by the pole.
KECHI, KS
KVOE

Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building

Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
EUREKA, KS

