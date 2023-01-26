Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Woman killed in crash at Kellogg & Washington identified
Wichita police identify 22-year-old Konstance Harris, of Wichita, as the woman killed in a crash over the weekend. Officers were called to Kellogg and Washington 7:40 Sunday morning, and found Harris unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Harris was driving on westbound Kellogg...
kfdi.com
Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of K-42 and 135th Street West just before noon Tuesday.
kfdi.com
Crash injures two Wichita police officers along with woman and child
A two-vehicle crash late Sunday night left two Wichita police officers, a 21-year-old woman and a 9-month-old boy with minor injuries. Police said two officers were on their way to help with a chase, and they had their emergency lights and sirens on when they collided with a car at the intersection of 13th and Mosely. The patrol car was going west on 13th and a Ford Fusion driven by the 21-year-old woman was going south on Mosely. The crash was reported around 11:50 p.m.
Wichita father pleads guilty to abusing toddler son who died in July after two-day visit
A Wichita father has admitted to abusing his 20-month son, who died in July after spending two days and nights in his care.
KAKE TV
Passenger dies after suspect crashes during chase in Wichita, sheriff's office says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Wichita man who allegedly fled from deputies and crashed a car, killing his passenger. Sedgwick County Jail records show Harry Rediker was booked Saturday night for first-degree murder in commission of a felony, flee and elude, interference with law enforcement and a parole violation. He was held on $250,000 bond Monday morning.
kfdi.com
Passenger killed in crash during Sheriff’s chase
A 22-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a fatal crash during a chase. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on the morning of January 28, on Kellogg Drive. The driver allegedly fled, then ended up hitting a utility pole at Hoover and Taft. The 22-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and has since been booked into jail for first-degree murder.
Woman injured in south Wichita drive-by shooting
It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning in the 1400 block of George Washington Boulevard. Wichita Police said the woman was alert and talking after the shooting and is expected to survive.
Kan. woman dead after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County. A 2012 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old woman from Wichita was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The car struck the concrete wall, traveled over the wall...
kfdi.com
Shots fired during chase near Clearwater, suspect vehicle crashes
Sedgwick County deputies and Clearwater police were involved in a chase in the Clearwater area on Monday afternoon. The chase was originally reported around 3 p.m. on 103rd Street South at 167th Street West, and the chase moved east into Clearwater and then went south. Police said the car was reported stolen out of Wellington, and the car drove toward a Clearwater officer but did not hit him. An officer fired shots at the vehicle at one point.
Two hospitalized after east Wichita nightclub shooting
Wichita Police say two large groups of individuals began fighting with one another when an unknown man armed with a handgun fired shots into the crowd, striking two people.
kfdi.com
Worker critically injured in accident near Kechi
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after an accident at a construction site near Kechi. The accident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near 85th Street North and Oliver. Investigators said crews were working to set a steel pole in the ground when a worker was struck by the pole.
Wichita woman, 22, killed when car goes over Kellogg barrier and onto Washington
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Wichita man who was brought back to scene of double-fatal crash by father sentenced
A Wichita man who was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that killed two on a motorcycle in April 2022 was sentenced in court on Friday.
Restaurant inspections: Mice, black specks in cheese, dead bugs, grimy grill in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
Police identify Wichita couple in murder-suicide
Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita.
KAKE TV
Vendors at south Wichita flea market asked to pay thousands to keep their space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Vendors at a south Wichita flea market are crying foul, now that the new owner has jacked up their rent to several times what they were paying. They say they have no choice but to leave. Vendors at Westway Marketplace say they used to pay a...
