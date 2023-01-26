Read full article on original website
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
Remembering the deadly Blackthorn collision 43 years later
"No one prepares you for that," George Rovolis' brother said. "There's no guide, no manual for any of that."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battled Tampa Fire Late Saturday Night
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 5809 N 50th Street in Tampa late Saturday night. Calls came into the dispatch center at around 11:30 Friday night from individuals reporting smoke and flames coming from storage units at this location. “Engine
These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida
These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
15 Free Things to Do in Clearwater, FL
Clearwater lives up to its name as an excellent beach destination in Florida's Tampa Bay. Despite its small size, Clearwater is home to over 100,000 Floridians, primarily working or studying in the more extensive neighboring city of Tampa. Clearwater, part of Pinellas County, is best known for its three-mile stretch...
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
FWC cracking down on BUI this Gasparilla
The Jose Gasparilla will emerge at the south end of Hillsborough Bay on Saturday followed by hundreds if not thousands of boats.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market
Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
25 hard-to-get restaurant tables in Tampa Bay that are always worth the wait
There's busy restaurants, and there's ones that seem to always be slammed. Tampa Bay has a thriving restaurant scene and some of our local favs have the crowds to prove it. From high-end dining, to comfort food and neighborhood dives, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
Three Tampa Bay restaurants make Yelp’s ‘100 Places to Eat in 2023’ list
From brunch to yakitori—Yelpers love these popular Tampa Bay concepts.
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
What to do with your beads after Gasparilla
Arguably one of the best things about Gasparilla is collecting as many necklaces as possible during the parade. But what should you do with those necklaces once the parade is over?
