Sioux Center, IA

nwestiowa.com

Rising Arrows update given at school board

SIOUX CENTER—At the Jan. 17 Sioux Center School District Board of Education meeting, Kinsey Elementary School principal Troy Lentell gave an update on continued talks to work with New Life Church in Sioux Center to provide a new summer learning program. It would be a new form of the...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center looking for more cops

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Police Department wants to add one or two officers to its ranks to keep up with the city’s growth, according to police chief Mike Halma at the Thursday Sioux Center City Council meeting. Once that is done, the police department can determine if one...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center hires HR, safety manager

SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center will soon have Josh Mork help with not only human resource tasks but also safety once he begins May 1 as the human resources and safety manager. As Sioux Center Utilities manager Murray Hulstein explained at the Jan. 12 city council meeting that...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers

Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
DES MOINES, IA
nwestiowa.com

Live Healthy members list sign-up reasons

SHELDON—Each year, multiple people and teams sign up to participate in Live Healthy Northwest Iowa. This year, there are 23 teams signed up for the activity and weight-loss competition with a total of 103 participants. Each participant has their own reasons for why they signed up. It may be...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon qualifies seven for state speech

SHELDON—Despite lower participation numbers and fewer times to practice compared to other years, Sheldon High School speech coach Lissa Lane-Johnson was happy with the results of the first competition of the season. Sheldon traveled to Northwestern College’s campus in Orange City on Saturday for the district large group speech...
SHELDON, IA
South Dakota Searchlight

Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers

South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County Conservation budget

SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board is requesting an additional $13,300 from the county for remaining expenses in the operations budget for the current fiscal year. There is $453,320.99 remaining in the current fiscal year’s budget, with expenses in the reserve budget totaling $466,620.49. The board approved the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Duo boosting business in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Dual directors in Rock Rapids keep the community's businesses steady and ready for the future. Angie Jager and Micah Freese run the town's Chamber of Commerce and economic development department, respectively, and their combined effort are central to progress in Rock Rapids. The pair's jobs approach their area...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
siouxfalls.business

Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion

Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Off, Off Broadway co-founder remembered

SIBLEY—A N’West Iowa thespian group turns 50 in 2023 and is going as strong as ever. Off, Off Broadway was the brainchild of Sibley professionals Dr. Scott Helmers, Dr. William Hicks, attorney Frank Kennedy and publisher Peter W. Wagner in 1973, staging their first production, “The Fantastiks” in June of that year.
SIBLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome

Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term

Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
STORM LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed In Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County Iowa — A commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista county has a confirmed positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The state ag department says thath for...
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire

Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
GRANVILLE, IA

