nwestiowa.com
Rising Arrows update given at school board
SIOUX CENTER—At the Jan. 17 Sioux Center School District Board of Education meeting, Kinsey Elementary School principal Troy Lentell gave an update on continued talks to work with New Life Church in Sioux Center to provide a new summer learning program. It would be a new form of the...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center looking for more cops
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Police Department wants to add one or two officers to its ranks to keep up with the city’s growth, according to police chief Mike Halma at the Thursday Sioux Center City Council meeting. Once that is done, the police department can determine if one...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hires HR, safety manager
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center will soon have Josh Mork help with not only human resource tasks but also safety once he begins May 1 as the human resources and safety manager. As Sioux Center Utilities manager Murray Hulstein explained at the Jan. 12 city council meeting that...
stormlakeradio.com
Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers
Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
nwestiowa.com
Live Healthy members list sign-up reasons
SHELDON—Each year, multiple people and teams sign up to participate in Live Healthy Northwest Iowa. This year, there are 23 teams signed up for the activity and weight-loss competition with a total of 103 participants. Each participant has their own reasons for why they signed up. It may be...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon qualifies seven for state speech
SHELDON—Despite lower participation numbers and fewer times to practice compared to other years, Sheldon High School speech coach Lissa Lane-Johnson was happy with the results of the first competition of the season. Sheldon traveled to Northwestern College’s campus in Orange City on Saturday for the district large group speech...
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation budget
SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board is requesting an additional $13,300 from the county for remaining expenses in the operations budget for the current fiscal year. There is $453,320.99 remaining in the current fiscal year’s budget, with expenses in the reserve budget totaling $466,620.49. The board approved the...
nwestiowa.com
Duo boosting business in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Dual directors in Rock Rapids keep the community's businesses steady and ready for the future. Angie Jager and Micah Freese run the town's Chamber of Commerce and economic development department, respectively, and their combined effort are central to progress in Rock Rapids. The pair's jobs approach their area...
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED
Anne Westra, Sioux City's communications & public engagement specialist, said using CodeRed can help citizens stay informed on what's going on in the city.
siouxfalls.business
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
nwestiowa.com
Off, Off Broadway co-founder remembered
SIBLEY—A N’West Iowa thespian group turns 50 in 2023 and is going as strong as ever. Off, Off Broadway was the brainchild of Sibley professionals Dr. Scott Helmers, Dr. William Hicks, attorney Frank Kennedy and publisher Peter W. Wagner in 1973, staging their first production, “The Fantastiks” in June of that year.
kiwaradio.com
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome
Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Winter games are underway in Okoboji
More than 50 competitors from several states across the Midwest come to West Lake Okoboji to compete.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City officials reflect on impact of gang violence
After a gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center left two people dead on Monday, Sioux City officials said gang activity still happens in Siouxland too.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term
Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
kiwaradio.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed In Buena Vista County
Buena Vista County Iowa — A commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista county has a confirmed positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The state ag department says thath for...
kiwaradio.com
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
