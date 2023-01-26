ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Cortland woman charged with welfare fraud

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qih0_0kS7QUF500

CORTLAND, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday, January 25th, a Cortland woman was arrested and charged with Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny, both felonies.

Following an investigation, police determined that 26-year-old Samantha Coville did not provide required income information to the Department of Social Services and filed fraudulent paperwork concerning her household income.

Police say that Coville received $2,300 in benefits that she was not entitled to.

She was issued an appearance and is expected to appear in the Cortland City Court on February 6th.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police arrest men charged with criminal possession of a weapon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Wednesday Elmira City Police officers stopped a vehicle on the city's east side for various violations of the vehicle and traffic laws. The occupants threw a handgun from the vehicle prior to the stop. The gun was thrown into a residential area and identified as a 9 mm gun. The occupants of the vehicle, Elliot Barner, 37, and Ryan Bashore, 24 were taken into custody without incident.
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Elmira Man Guilty of Manslaughter

District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jonathan A. Roberts, 32, of Elmira, appeared in Tompkins County Court today and entered a guilty plea to the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Manslaughter in the Second Degree represents the most serious count of the...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sayre man sentenced for 2022 stabbing attempt

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County District Attorney’s office has announced the sentencing of a Sayre man for an assault that took place back on January 6, 2022. According to the sentencing, 67-year-old Mark Leonard was sentenced to 8 to 24 months inside a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for the offense of Simple Assault, […]
SAYRE, PA
wxhc.com

Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny

The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff for Fraud

The Cortland County Sheriff has recently made an arrest after an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services. Officer’s arrested 26 year old Samantha R. Coville of Cortland. Coville allegedly failed to provide required income information to the Department of Social Services and then proceeded to file fraudulent paperwork regarding her household income.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Elmira man pleads guilty in death of local musician

ITHACA, N.Y.—An Elmira man has pleaded guilty in connection with the car crash that killed well-known local musician Joseph L. Arguello in March 2022. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum indeterminate sentence of 5-15 years in state prison. According to a press release from District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, Roberts waived his right to an appeal, and “no promises were made” regarding the sentence length.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
ELMIRA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya

DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022

FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
FULTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Victim identified in Big Flats stabbing

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Police have identified the victim of a Big Flats stabbing on Friday that left one man in critical condition. Joseph Hartford, 29, remains hospitalized at Robert Packer Hospital but has been upgraded to stable condition. On January 20th at a home on Burkeshire drive in...
BIG FLATS, NY
WKTV

Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Cornhill. Police say the victim was shot once in the leg following an altercation at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue around 10 a.m. He was...
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy