City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting in Pocatello
Around 12:45 Friday afternoon, Pocatello Police were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Center Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suspect who brandished a weapon. Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not...
Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting
ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
Fatal officer-involved shooting near 700 block of West Center Street
Dispatch received a call Friday, at approximately 12:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.
Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance
POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’
TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
‘Let’s have some fun.’ Stabbing suspect allegedly challenges police to pursuit
SHELLEY — An Idaho Falls man not only allegedly stabbed a woman — police said he also pulled alongside a Shelley patrol car afterward and challenged an officer to a pursuit. The new court case with additional charges related to the pursuit was filed last week. In November,...
Local man get 4 to 8 years in prison for drive-by shooting
POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm at an occupied home has been sentenced to prison. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, pleaded guilty to the felony charge after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of attempted intimidation of a witness were dismissed.
Man involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felonies
POCATELLO — A man who shot another man during an altercation last month faces multiple felony charges. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, concealment of evidence and two counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Dec. 2. Pocatello police received...
Blackfoot man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin
A 46-year-old Blackfoot man was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
Police release name of driver killed in collision with semi near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A local man died on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, was pronounced. dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes...
Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15
INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers. According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
2 secretaries retiring after nearly 30 years at the same school get a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about two secretaries at a local school who have spent decades working together. It said:. Laurel...
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
Coroner identifies man who died in crash near Shelley
SHELLEY — A local coroner has identified a man who died over the weekend in a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com that Chad Alden Foss, 59, of Idaho Falls, died in the crash. Taylor said the cause of death was due to head injuries and the manner was accidental.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
