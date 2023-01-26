ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

The ‘Luke Hughes Game’ powers Michigan hockey’s sweep of No. 6 Penn State

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (16-9-1; 8-8) are finally starting to hit their stride, but it didn’t seem that way at the start of the weekend. In game one against the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend, if I told you the Wolverines were without forward Mackie Samoskevich and defenseman Jacob Truscott, you would have expected them to struggle. If I also told you the Wolverines were out-shot, 54-27, held a disadvantage in penalties and lost the face-off battle, 39-28, you would have expected a dominant Nittany Lions win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Special teams will look very different for Michigan football in 2023

Michigan football has expectations through the roof going into the 2023 season. Just about every position has major contributors returning, and it certainly helps that coach Jim Harbaugh will officially make his return to Ann Arbor. Possibly the only concern at hand falls on the special teams, as the Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan at Penn State Preview: Road woes

The season is not completely lost for the Michigan Wolverines, but a team can only endure so many missed opportunities and still build a strong enough resume for the Tournament. All of the top-shelf chances have come and gone, but Michigan could still build a case based off of the quantity of next-tier wins.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan splits series with Penn State after 83-61 defeat

To borrow a phrase from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Sunday’s series capper between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions was “the epitome of brutality.”. A back-and-forth start to the game gave way to an unthinkable 25-point Penn State run between the end of the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey welcomes No. 6 Penn State to Yost for two games

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (14-9-1) are back in action this weekend for their third straight series against a top-10 opponent. This weekend, Michigan will welcome No. 6 Penn State (18-7-1) to Yost for a two-game series. When the two teams met in Happy Valley in early November, the Nittany...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

University of Michigan athletic department: $17.1 million surplus for 2022 fiscal year

The University of Michigan athletic department reported a $17.1 million operating surplus for the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to a financial report obtained by USA TODAY. The department created $210,652,287 in operating revenues compared to $193,559,375 in expenses for the fiscal year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. It's the first time U-M has exceed $200 million (without adjusting for inflation) in annual operating revenue in one year — the previous high was $197.8 million in the fiscal year of 2019.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Suzy Merchant involved in car accident, will not travel to Illinois

Michigan State Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant was involved in a one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning, according to the team.She is currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is in stable condition.The team announced that she will not be able to travel to Champaign to coach her team against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. Assistant Head Coach Dean Lockwood will act as interim during Merchant's absence.This will be Lockwood's first game as head coach this season. Lockwood stepped in to lead the team to a victory over Northwestern last season when Merchant was in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. MSU is 11-9 under Merchant this year.It's unclear at this time when Merchant will return to the team.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Kirk Campbell named Michigan quarterbacks coach

Michigan Football parted ways with quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss last week, and now the program has named who will serve as their new quarterbacks coach. Kirk Campbell, who was an offensive analyst for the Wolverines in 2022, has been elevated to quarterbacks coach. While the announcement is solely for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Wolverines discuss closing out close games, dealing with adversity after loss to Purdue

The Michigan Wolverines were tested at home Thursday night, battling against the No. 1 team in the country and coming up short, losing to the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-70. This is the seventh loss of the season by six points or less. The team is clearly annoyed by the fact they keep losing by a small margin, and they are cognizant they need to be better closing out games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy