Bracketology: Michigan Basketball In Serious Trouble
Michigan basketball is currently 11-9 and in serious danger of missing out on the NCAA Tournament.
Maize n Brew
The ‘Luke Hughes Game’ powers Michigan hockey’s sweep of No. 6 Penn State
The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (16-9-1; 8-8) are finally starting to hit their stride, but it didn’t seem that way at the start of the weekend. In game one against the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend, if I told you the Wolverines were without forward Mackie Samoskevich and defenseman Jacob Truscott, you would have expected them to struggle. If I also told you the Wolverines were out-shot, 54-27, held a disadvantage in penalties and lost the face-off battle, 39-28, you would have expected a dominant Nittany Lions win.
Yardbarker
Special teams will look very different for Michigan football in 2023
Michigan football has expectations through the roof going into the 2023 season. Just about every position has major contributors returning, and it certainly helps that coach Jim Harbaugh will officially make his return to Ann Arbor. Possibly the only concern at hand falls on the special teams, as the Wolverines...
Maize n Brew
Michigan at Penn State Preview: Road woes
The season is not completely lost for the Michigan Wolverines, but a team can only endure so many missed opportunities and still build a strong enough resume for the Tournament. All of the top-shelf chances have come and gone, but Michigan could still build a case based off of the quantity of next-tier wins.
Fate Of Michigan State Players Involved In Tunnel Assault Decided
A decision has been made in relation to four Michigan State players involved in the October tunnel assault of a Michigan player.
Maize n Brew
Michigan splits series with Penn State after 83-61 defeat
To borrow a phrase from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Sunday’s series capper between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions was “the epitome of brutality.”. A back-and-forth start to the game gave way to an unthinkable 25-point Penn State run between the end of the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s expected recruiting visitors for their second Junior Day
This weekend, the Michigan Wolverines host their second Junior Day in as many weeks. Last week’s initial list didn’t have as many players as this week’s, though the group did grow after the fact. We’ll see if this list grows as visitors pop up in Ann Arbor.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey welcomes No. 6 Penn State to Yost for two games
The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (14-9-1) are back in action this weekend for their third straight series against a top-10 opponent. This weekend, Michigan will welcome No. 6 Penn State (18-7-1) to Yost for a two-game series. When the two teams met in Happy Valley in early November, the Nittany...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball stinging after another close loss: ‘We know we’re a good team’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan, trailing Purdue by seven points midway through the second half, needed a stop. The defense was sound throughout the possession, with Kobe Bufkin poking the ball out of bounds at one point before contesting a 3 at the end of the shot clock. It missed, but Purdue’s Zach Edey beat Hunter Dickinson to the rebound.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Over Michigan
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan on Thursday night at the Crisler Center to move to 20-1 on the season and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference.
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
University of Michigan athletic department: $17.1 million surplus for 2022 fiscal year
The University of Michigan athletic department reported a $17.1 million operating surplus for the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to a financial report obtained by USA TODAY. The department created $210,652,287 in operating revenues compared to $193,559,375 in expenses for the fiscal year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. It's the first time U-M has exceed $200 million (without adjusting for inflation) in annual operating revenue in one year — the previous high was $197.8 million in the fiscal year of 2019.
Former Michigan Assistant Fired From Most Recent Position
An award-winning, well-paid former Michigan assistant was fired after just one year at his new job.
Suzy Merchant involved in car accident, will not travel to Illinois
Michigan State Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant was involved in a one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning, according to the team.She is currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is in stable condition.The team announced that she will not be able to travel to Champaign to coach her team against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. Assistant Head Coach Dean Lockwood will act as interim during Merchant's absence.This will be Lockwood's first game as head coach this season. Lockwood stepped in to lead the team to a victory over Northwestern last season when Merchant was in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. MSU is 11-9 under Merchant this year.It's unclear at this time when Merchant will return to the team.
Maize n Brew
Kirk Campbell named Michigan quarterbacks coach
Michigan Football parted ways with quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss last week, and now the program has named who will serve as their new quarterbacks coach. Kirk Campbell, who was an offensive analyst for the Wolverines in 2022, has been elevated to quarterbacks coach. While the announcement is solely for...
Maize n Brew
Wolverines discuss closing out close games, dealing with adversity after loss to Purdue
The Michigan Wolverines were tested at home Thursday night, battling against the No. 1 team in the country and coming up short, losing to the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-70. This is the seventh loss of the season by six points or less. The team is clearly annoyed by the fact they keep losing by a small margin, and they are cognizant they need to be better closing out games.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Hamady boys score 113 points; Corunna’s Brevin Boilore makes nine 3s
FLINT – There was an explosion at Hamady High School Friday night. It was courtesy of the Hawks’ offense. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
