Family searching for missing teen with medical issues

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager.

Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night.

His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”.

If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to contact law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.