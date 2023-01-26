Family searching for missing teen with medical issues
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager.
Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night.
His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”.
If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to contact law enforcement.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 2