BBC
Councillor rebuked over knitting in Zoom meeting
A senior councillor has been rebuked for knitting during a council meeting while discussing £11.4m of cuts. Rachel Garrick, who represents the Caldicot Castle ward, in Monmouthshire was seen knitting during the key budget meeting where members and officers discussed cuts. Ms Garrick said she was knitting to help...
BBC
Liberal Democrats targeting Tory seats in election fight back
At a conference centre in the Staffordshire countryside, shrouded in freezing fog, a group of Liberal Democrats gathered last weekend to plot their strategy for the next general election. Candidates were told the party was "now on a general election footing" according to one official present, who said there was...
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
BBC
Surgeon's remains found in lead coffin at Leicester Cathedral
Excavations at Leicester Cathedral have uncovered the lead coffin of a surgeon at the city's Victorian asylum. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson's remains were unearthed in a dig by University of Leicester archaeologists. The find triggered research into his life and career as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and...
BBC
Jailing of trans rapist Isla Bryson is 'shambles', says prison chief
Sending a transgender rapist to a women's prison was an "unnecessary shambles", its former governor said. Rhona Hotchkiss, who ran Cornton Vale until 2017, said she would have refused to have Isla Bryson at the prison. Bryson, 31, was remanded to the jail in Stirling after being convicted of raping...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Daniel Harris: UK teen sentenced over videos linked to US shootings
A British man who posted far-right videos that influenced the gunman behind a US mass shooting has been given an 11-and-a-half-year sentence. Daniel Harris, 19, uploaded racist videos calling for the "total extermination of subhumans", Manchester Crown Court heard. They were shared by Payton Gendron, who killed 10 people in...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Politicians welcome WRU chief executive's departure
The resignation of Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips had become "inevitable", a Labour MP has said. Mr Phillips stepped down after a BBC Wales Investigates programme raised allegations of misogyny, sexism and racism in the governing body. Labour MP Kevin Brennan said the WRU needed a "progressive"...
BBC
Major says 'every effort' must be made over NI Protocol dispute
Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said "every effort" must be made to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is solved. Sir John was Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for the signing...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations
Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
BBC
Brexit three years on: views from Stratford-upon-Avon
In Stratford-upon-Avon, the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum mirrored the national outcome, with 52% of people voting to leave the European Union and 48% opting to remain. In the years that followed, while politicians wrangled over Brexit, we went back to the medieval market town more than once to see what people there were making of the machinations at Westminster.
BBC
Pictures show plans for Birmingham's ex-Smithfield market
Pictures have been released showing the £1.9bn plans to transform a former wholesale market site in Birmingham. The Smithfield site in Digbeth was previously used to host basketball, wheelchair basketball and beach volleyball at the Commonwealth Games. Plans include office space, markets, a roof garden, shops, a pub, and...
BBC
Cardiff barista training project aims to boost confidence
Coffee kick starts the day for many, but one mum is using it to boost young people's confidence and careers. Natalie Hodgkinson set up Boss and Brew Academy, a barista training project, to help young people from minority backgrounds in her community. Ms Hodgkinson wants to give the 16 to...
BBC
Brexit: Warning over looming issues on medicines supply to NI
EU moves to guarantee supply of medicines to Northern Ireland have so far worked but there are looming issues, peers have heard. The British Medical Association (BMA) said "to date we have not had any issue in terms of the supply of medication". However, the Nuffield Trust said there was...
BBC
Southampton MP criticises closure of Bitterne NatWest branch
An MP has opposed the closure of a bank branch, branding it "a disgrace". NatWest is planning to close 23 branches in England and Wales, including its branch in Bitterne, Southampton. Royston Smith, the Conservative MP for Southampton Itchen, said the move was "poorly considered" and warned staff and customers...
