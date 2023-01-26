ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge

A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river. The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water. Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn...
Phys.org

Earliest human remains discovered in northern Britain

An international team led by archaeologists at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has discovered the earliest human remains ever found in northern Britain. Human bone and a periwinkle shell bead unearthed at Heaning Wood Bone Cave have been analyzed and dated to about 11,000-years-old. UCLan's Dr. Rick Peterson and...
The Independent

Remains of 11,000-year-old human uncovered

An archeologist from Cumbria has discovered the remains of some of northern Britain’s earliest humans.Found at Heaning Wood Bone Cave in Great Urswick, south Cumbria, the cave has been confirmed as a burial site by experts from an international team from the University of Central Lancashire.Local archeologist Martin Stables has been working at the site since 2016, with academic analysts brought into interpret the evidence.Mr Stables has previously discovered human and animal bone, stone tools, and prehistoric pottery at the site.He told reporters: “After six years digging it’s all ended up in a place I never expected it to get...
BBC

Plea for rare insect sightings in Worcestershire from wildlife group

A wildlife group is urging people in Worcestershire to report sightings of a type of insect so members can learn more about their habitats. Snow fleas are active in winter and make short jumps at 5cm or 6cm (1.9in to 2.3in) to escape predators. The Wyre Forest Study Group said...
BBC

Portuguese man-of-war warning after Dorset beach sightings

Beachgoers have been urged to be careful after several Portuguese men-of-war washed up on the shore. Dorset Wildlife Trust said the marine animals had a "nasty, painful sting" and should not be touched. It added that they were normally found in the ocean, but it was not unusual for them...
BBC

Leaping dolphins spotted off Yorkshire coast near Filey

Dolphins leaping out of the water have been captured on camera by a wildlife photographer on the Yorkshire coast. Andrew Cottrell was walking on the beach at Hunmanby Gap when he spotted a pod of about 20 bottlenose dolphins. He said the mammals were about 1km (0.6m) offshore and "seemed...
BBC

Torbay mobile food van aims to reach people in need

A "social supermarket" aiming to help families who are struggling to cope with cost of living pressures has launched in Devon. A converted minibus is visiting various locations across Torbay to reach people who cannot access fixed schemes. The bus is open five days a week in church car parks...
BBC

Somerset Levels: Ending thousands of years of peat extraction

Environmental campaigners have welcomed news that companies could be paid to stop the extraction of peat. Somerset County Council and the government are discussing how to fund the move. Sales of peat to amateur gardeners will be banned in England from next year but it can still be mined under...
BBC

Birnbeck Pier campaigners say rescue package was 'just in time'

Campaigners for a damaged Victorian pier say funds to restore it have come just in time, after the structure was further damaged in recent bad weather. The Grade II*-listed Birnbeck Pier in Weston-super-Mare was shut in 1994 and has been deteriorating for many years. Last year, North Somerset Council succeeded...
BBC

Exceptionally rare Iron Age chariot axle found at Sizewell

Part of an "exceptionally rare" Iron Age wooden axle from a chariot or cart has been found in a waterlogged pit. The fragment was uncovered in 2021 at Eastbridge, Suffolk, ahead of tree planting for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project. Recent analysis revealed the hazel wood axle was...
BBC

Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed

A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy