Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Newly released SLED video raises questions about Murdaugh's actions after finding wife, son
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A newly released SLED interview with Alex Murdaugh from the murder scene details what he said he did after seeing his wife and son on the ground that night. Murdaugh is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family's...
WYFF4.com
First day of testimony during Murdaugh trial details Murdaugh interaction with law enforcement night of murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh offered an unsolicited potential motive for the murders of his wife and son in body cam video played during his trial on Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, back in June 2021 at the family's hunting estate.
Comments / 0