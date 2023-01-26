ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honoring Black History Month at History Fort Lauderdale

By Site Staff
 3 days ago
Untitled by Naima Cornelius

In honor of Black History Month in February, History Fort Lauderdale will present “Reflections of Society,” a fine art exhibit featuring works for show and sale by Dillard Center for the Arts’ Advanced Placement students and instructors, February 5-28. Curated by instructor Celestin Joseph, the soulful and meditative exhibit of photography, studio art, and sculpture expresses adolescent voices in art, history, heritage, and community. A meet and greet with the artists is scheduled for February 5, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale’s campus.

“Reflections of Society” will feature various styles and mediums reflecting African American culture, arts, and entertainment as viewed through the lens of young artists. Featured pieces in the exhibition include works by students Angel Pena, Naima Cornelius, C. Joseph Ellie, Lewis James, and Jennifer Turner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zawd3_0kS7PqVA00
Inner Light by Jennifer Turner

The museum’s curator received his master’s in fine arts in painting from the University of Pennsylvania. He received a bachelor’s in fine arts and graduated cum laude from the University of Hartford as a painting major with an art history minor, and concentrations in printmaking and graphic design studies. Joseph also received a prestigious Yale/Norfolk Art and Music Scholarship to further his studies. Currently, he is teaching Advanced Placement studio art classes at his alma mater, Dillard Center for the Arts, where he has been strengthening the visual arts program since 1999.

History Fort Lauderdale is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are available upon request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military, and children aged six and younger. Tickets are available here .

