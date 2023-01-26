ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Former NY Legislator, Ex-Girlfriend Both Convicted Of Defrauding Business Of $250K

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pR2S2_0kS7PlKl00

A former county legislator in New York and an accomplice from Connecticut have been convicted by a jury of scamming a business out of more than a quarter of a million dollars.

George Guldi, who served as a Long Island legislator representing the South Fork of Suffolk County, and Litchfield County resident Victoria Davidson, of Lakeville, Connecticut, defrauded Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced.

“George Guldi, while in prison, concocted and conducted a scheme along with his co-conspirator, Victoria Davidson, to brazenly steal more than $250,000 through blatant lies," Williams said on Wednesday, Jan. 25. "Today, a jury held them accountable for their scheme, and they will both face justice for their shameless misconduct.”

According to the complaint, the superseding Indictment, court filings, evidence presented during the trial, and public information:

  • In February 2017, Ditech Financial LLC received a payment of approximately $250,000 from JPMorgan Chase in connection with the settlement of a civil lawsuit between several financial institutions.
  • Ditech mistakenly treated the funds as a payment from Guldi toward his own mortgage, and it sent a letter to Guldi in March 2017 stating that it would not credit the payment because he owed more than the payment.
  • Guldi, who was in state prison at the time for insurance-related offenses and knew that he had not actually sent any money to Ditech, then enlisted his former girlfriend, Davidson, to contact Ditech and try to “break” the funds “loose,” as he put it in a recorded call from prison.
  • In the ensuing weeks, Davidson called Ditech at least 19 times and, during those calls, told multiple lies in an attempt to obtain the funds — including falsely stating that she was an attorney and an officer of Guldi's company and that GuIdi had purportedly sent the funds to Ditech “accidentally” and wanted them returned.
  • In April 2017, after weeks of Davidson’s misrepresentations, Ditech wired the funds to Davidson’s personal bank account.
  • Within two weeks, Davidson had drained the bulk of the funds out of her account, paying various of her and Guldi’s expenses and purchasing multiple cashier’s checks. Within months, the money was gone.

Guldi, age 69, now of Ludlow, Vermont, and Davidson, age 57, were each convicted:

  • One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud,
  • One count of wire fraud,
  • One count of bank fraud.

The conspiracy and bank fraud counts carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, and the wire fraud count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Guldi is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, May 30, and Davidson is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 31.

Comments / 2

Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

Indictment of Devin A. Taylor

Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, announced today that Devin A. Taylor was arraigned before County Court Judge Edward T. McLoughlin on an Indictment charging him with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in connection with the murder of Darren J. Villani which occurred in the City of Poughkeepsie on August 9, 2022.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

'Demonic' Killings Of Father, Son Earn New Haven Man 120 Years In Prison

A 55-year-old man was sentenced this week for killing a father and son in their Connecticut home back in the 1980s, officials said. Willie McFarland, of New Haven, got 120 years in prison for the murders of Fred Harris, age 59, and his son Greg Harris, age 23, inside their Hamden home in 1987, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr, announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
WATERBURY, CT
TheDailyBeast

Times Square Suicide Jumper Died Just Days After Divorce Filing

The 46-year-old who took his own life by leaping off the ledge of Times Square rooftop bar was facing criminal charges relating to a domestic dispute days prior, according to police records. Connecticut financier Dale Cheney was facing a restraining order from his wife, Lauren, along with two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct from an incident at their $3.8 million home on Jan. 16. The two had recently filed for divorce, according to the Daily Mail, just a couple of days before Cheney would take his life off the side of Bar 54 atop the Hyatt Centric hotel on 45th street. Police had made previous visits to the New Canaan house in 2008 related to other domestic disturbances which were allegedly over finances, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with the New York Post. Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Fatal Peekskill Shooting Update: 3 Suspects Now In Custody

Three men are now in custody and face charges related to a shooting in Northern Westchester that left one victim dead. The shooting happened in Peekskill on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 4:15 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Spring Street, where officers found 35-year-old Peekskill resident Ricky Brickhouse with a gunshot wound in his back, Peekskill PD Detective Lieutenant Jack Galusha said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Spike Overdoses In Milford: Police

Milford police are warning residents of fentanyl-laced drugs after more than a half dozen people overdosed on the synthetic opioid there in less than a week. Police said they were aware of cocaine being laced with benzos and fentanyl being sold without the consumer's knowledge. Since Wednesday, Jan. 25, eight people have overdosed on these mixtures.
MILFORD, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Islandia Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole clothing, tools, electronics and a generator, with a combined value of approximately $1,100, from Walmart,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In LI Deli, Police Say

The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said.Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation …
AMITYVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Suspected Bethel Murder-Suicide

Yelling coming from a home in Northern Fairfield County led police to discover two people shot inside. The incident took place in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street. The Bethel Police Department received a call about yelling coming from a home. When officers responded, they found...
BETHEL, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
468K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy