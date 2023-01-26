Even though he was already one of the highest-paid head coaches in all of college football, LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly was accidentally paid quite a bit more last season due to a mistake that was discovered in a recent audit.

On Wednesday, LSU shared a report revealing that the school accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly by a total of $1,001,368 last year after he began receiving duplicate payments beginning last spring. According to the report, Kelly’s contract called for his pay to be sent to his LLC. However, LSU mistakenly sent payments to both Kelly directly as well as his LLC until the school noticed in November.

It’s a pretty wild mistake for such a prominent program, and the college football world had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

It’s worth noting that Kelly will not be allowed to keep the extra $1 million.

“LSU management and the head football coach have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recouped by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023,” legislative auditor Mike Waguespack wrote in the report.

According to USA Today, Kelly was the fourth-highest-paid coach in the country last season, with a 2022 total pay of $9.81 million.

[ USA Today ]

The post CFB world reacts to LSU’s insane Brian Kelly mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .