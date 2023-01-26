ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX4eo_0kS7OoA700

(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital.

According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement.

Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vacaville is $1,472.86, according to the study.

Other Northern California cities that are considered affordable nearby Sacramento are Citrus Heights (No. 2), Fairfield (No. 4) Roseville (No. 6), and Folsom (No. 10). GoBankingRates, a personal finance website, named only 10 cities in its study with Chula Vista, Burbank, Glendale, West Covina, and Berkeley also being named affordable.

2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area

The methodology to conduct the study included finding the average of a one-bedroom apartment, and looking at the estimated amount of healthcare and grocery costs for people aged 65 and older. To qualify for the study, GoBankingRates said cities had to have at least 10% of its population be over the age of 65.

The average resident in Vacaville is estimated to spend $445.60 monthly on groceries and $452.99 on healthcare.

“Locals enjoy exploring parks like Lagoon Valley Park, the occasional shopping trip to premium outlet stores, and the monthly Vacaville Vintage Market,” the GoBankingRates website reads.

Citrus Heights is No. 2 on the list with the cost of a one-bedroom apartment being $1,524.14. According to the Study, 17% of Citrus Heights’ population is 65 years and older and its monthly healthcare cost is about $417.18, around 4% lower than the national average.

Fairfield, the midway point between Sacramento and San Francisco, has more affordable rent and cost of living compared to those two major cities. The cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment is $1,575.86 and is close to several wineries, breweries, and golf courses.

Study: Roseville ranked among the top cities to live in America

Roseville is considered to be an option for retirees for a variety of activities and monthly healthcare costs are below the national average. The cost of rent for a one-bedroom apart is $1,654.57 and 17% of Roseville’s population is 65 years and older.

Folsom’s rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,731.43 and has the Folsom Historic District and Folsom Lake views for retirees to enjoy.

“Despite the high cost of living in popular cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento, there are a number of affordable cities in California, with aspects that could benefit retirees,” GoBankingRates’ website reads.

Comments / 7

California Patriot
6d ago

BS ,there isn’t anywhere affordable, this is one of the reasons people are leaving , another reason why they can’t stand the failures Newsom and his democrat regime.

Reply
4
John Wojtas
6d ago

They must live in some kind of fantasy world. Calif is getting to costly for anyone anymore thanks to Newsom

Reply
6
Guest
5d ago

Google an 1 bedroom apartment in these cities and you’ll see absolutely nothing in those price ranges… maybe if you’re getting welfare…

Reply
2
 

