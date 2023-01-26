ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's sports schedule

The Norfolk High girls and boys basketball teams swept their visitors from Grand Island. The Panther girls earned a 56-40 victory. Tasha Eisenhauer had 19 points to lead maroon and white. The Panther boys topped the Islanders 58-51. Jack Borgman's 15 points was tops for Norfolk. Minnesota-Duluth swept the Wayne...
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Schuyler teacher surprised with Ag teacher of the year award

SCHUYLER - A Schuyler school teacher received an unexpected surprise as she was named the 2023 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year. Kindergarten teacher Ann Sobota received the award at a special school assembly yesterday from the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. The award is given to educators who incorporate agriculture into their classroom through innovative ideas and lessons.
SCHUYLER, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow

Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE

