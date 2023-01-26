Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's sports schedule
The Norfolk High girls and boys basketball teams swept their visitors from Grand Island. The Panther girls earned a 56-40 victory. Tasha Eisenhauer had 19 points to lead maroon and white. The Panther boys topped the Islanders 58-51. Jack Borgman's 15 points was tops for Norfolk. Minnesota-Duluth swept the Wayne...
KSNB Local4
York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
norfolkneradio.com
Schuyler teacher surprised with Ag teacher of the year award
SCHUYLER - A Schuyler school teacher received an unexpected surprise as she was named the 2023 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year. Kindergarten teacher Ann Sobota received the award at a special school assembly yesterday from the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. The award is given to educators who incorporate agriculture into their classroom through innovative ideas and lessons.
norfolkneradio.com
Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow
Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
etxview.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
doniphanherald.com
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
klkntv.com
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
Law enforcement still searching for former North Fork Area Transit director accused of misusing more than $740,000
Madison County law enforcement are searching for a Norfolk man accused with theft from a non-profit.
Comments / 0