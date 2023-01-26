Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy
Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
PWMania
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
PWMania
Sami Zayn Turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, Gets Laid Out by The Bloodline (Video)
At this year’s Royal Rumble, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced off against Kevin Owens in a grudge match. To begin the match, they traded blows, with Owens landing a cannonball in the corner. Owens threw him into the barricade before hitting a floor backsplash. Back in the ring, Reigns took command and slowed things down. Owens fought back before landing a frog splash to the floor off the apron.
PWMania
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing
The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
PWMania
Nikki Bella Criticizes the WWE’s Lack of “Appreciation” for Women
Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to promote “Nikki Says I Do” on the E! Network. Nikki and Brie were asked about their comments after WWE RAW is XXX this week. Nikki stated that women have accomplished a great deal in the 30 years...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Isn’t Happy About His WWE Royal Rumble Match Entrance Number
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s most exciting Premium Live Events of the year due to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However. this year’s event has some other exciting matches lined up for the show as well. We will get to see the first-ever pitch-black match when Bray Wyatt wrestles his first televised match since returning to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
PWMania
Raquel Rodriguez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles and the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke with Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, Raquel was asked what is going through her mind regarding the Royal Rumble:. “Everything possible. Everything that could go right. Everything that could go wrong. Everything that could...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Matt Riddle's Rehab Status
It was recently reported that Matt Riddle had failed a second drug test and would take time off to complete a six-week stint in rehab. As it happens, those six weeks are up, and "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has that not only is the "Original Bro" out of rehab, but he also received his blackbelt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu this past week while training under fellow martial artist Daniel Gracie.
