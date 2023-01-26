Evansville, In.: Despite leading late into the third period, the Thunderbolts fell victim to a Macon rally of two quick late goals to steal the victory away from Evansville, 3-2 Macon the final score at Ford Center on Friday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, January 28th against the Macon Mayhem at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO