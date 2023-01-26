Read full article on original website
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
city-countyobserver.com
Bobe’s career game not enough against Beacons
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Continuing his inspiring journey from a walk-on to a starter, Gage Bobe paced the University of Evansville men’s basketball team in Saturday evening’s 81-69 loss to Valparaiso inside Athletics-Recreation Center. Bobe recorded a career-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting versus the Beacons. He drained...
city-countyobserver.com
Lady Blazers look strong in wire-to-wire home win over Olney Central
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers got their revenge after a December loss to the Lady Blue Knights in Olney by picking up a very strong 87-55 win over Olney Central Saturday night. The Lady Blazers wasted little time setting the tone against Olney Central, scoring the...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Split Opening Day of 2022-23 Spring Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Tennis split their opening matches for the 2022-23 spring season on Saturday. The Screaming Eagles were victorious over West Liberty University, 5-2, but fell to Bellarmine University, 7-0. The Eagles move to 2-1 on the season. USI vs West Liberty.
city-countyobserver.com
THUNDERBOLTS BOUNCE BACK, BLAST MAYHEM 8-2
Evansville, In.: After a tough first five minutes, the Thunderbolts achieved ignition, dominating the Mayhem through the game’s majority, and defeating Macon 8-2 in front of almost 5,000 fans at Ford Center on Saturday Night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, February 3rd against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
city-countyobserver.com
Schnautz Honored as Eagles Fall in Tight Contest with Panthers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 112-111. The Screaming Eagles took home four first place finishes and set five school records, one coming in a first-time event. USI honored Sophomore Adele Schnautz (Evansville, Indiana) on Saturday...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Take Down Panthers to Finish Regular Season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving defeated Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 129-102, at the USI Aquatics Center to earn the first victory in program history. The Screaming Eagles took home four first place finishes and set two school records, one coming in a first-time event.
city-countyobserver.com
MAYHEM RALLY LATE TO DEFEAT THUNDERBOLTS 3-2
Evansville, In.: Despite leading late into the third period, the Thunderbolts fell victim to a Macon rally of two quick late goals to steal the victory away from Evansville, 3-2 Macon the final score at Ford Center on Friday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, January 28th against the Macon Mayhem at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
city-countyobserver.com
Second-half momentum swing hurts Eagles on the road
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball concluded its regular-season series against the University of Tennessee at Martin with a heartbreaking 68-56 loss on Saturday afternoon. Following a strong 32-23 first half by the Screaming Eagles, UT Martin made a charge after halftime and never looked...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles split spring opener against Racers, Phoenix
HARDIN, Ken. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Tennis (2-1) completed its first roadtrip of the 2023 campaign, falling to Murray State University (1-0), 6-1, before defeating Cumberland University (2-1), 5-2, at the Kenlake Tennis Courts Friday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles went into three singles tiebreakers against the Phoenix, winning two to clinch the victory.
city-countyobserver.com
No. 12 Trailblazers hold off late comeback to win at Lewis & Clark
GODFREY, Ill. – The No. 12-ranked Vincennes University Trailblazers hit the road to Godfrey for the ‘Battle of the Blazers’ against Lewis & Clark Community College a day later than originally scheduled and battled to come away with the 71-63 Region 24 road win. The two teams...
city-countyobserver.com
Trailblazer Track and Field has big weekend at Bill Clinger Classic
ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Vincennes University Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams continued their great start to the 2023 Indoor season this weekend by taking part in the Bill Clinger Classic at Grand Valley State University Friday and Saturday. The Trailblazers Men’s Track and Field team...
Princeton Linebacker Cole Aubrey Ready To Make Impact With Notre Dame
Whatever Notre Dame needs from him, former Princeton linebacker Cole Aubrey is ready to contribute
city-countyobserver.com
UE Theatre Presents “Circle Mirror Transformation”
EVANSVILLE, IN (01/26/2023) The University of Evansville (UE) Theatre commences its Spring 2023 season with Annie Baker’s Circle Mirror Transformation, which opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, in the May Studio Theatre. Additional performances are at 7:30 p.m. on February 3-4; and at 2:00 p.m. on February 4-5. Led by a charismatic instructor, a group of adults convene in a community center to seek connection through a creative drama class. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker explores the pathos and comedy inherent in everyone’s efforts to find joy in the journey towards transformation.
14news.com
Minor League Baseball star Colson Montgomery makes donation to Dubois County Museum
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County baseball standout Colson Montgomery decided to surprise the county museum and give back to his community. [RELATED: 2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends]. During the 24th annual membership dinner of the Dubois County Museum, Montgomery presented the museum with an...
city-countyobserver.com
Democrat Stephanie Terry Announes Campaign For Mayor of Evansville
EVANSVILLE (Jan. 27, 2023) – Current Vanderburgh County Councilmember and Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) Stephanie Terry is running for Mayor of Evansville, Indiana. “I’ve spent my life in Evansville. This is where my heart is: my family, my friends, and my community. After...
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
14news.com
3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 1400 block of North Elliott Street. That’s near Stringtown Road. Fire officials say neighbors next door heard popping. They when outside, saw flames, and called 911. They say several others then also called...
city-countyobserver.com
USI seeking nominations for 22nd class of Phenomenal Women and the Community
The University of Southern Indiana Multicultural Center is proudly accepting nominations for its 22nd class of Phenomenal Women of USI and the Community. Since the program’s establishment in 2001, the University has recognized over 200 Phenomenal Women for their contributions to diversity, both at USI and in the greater Evansville community.
14news.com
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
Crews respond to fire at Kennedy Towers in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire at the Kennedy Towers apartment complex in Evansville. Dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters on scene tell us the fire started on the 7th floor. Fire officials have at least two ladder-trucks on scene. […]
