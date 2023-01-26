Read full article on original website
Bray Wyatt Debuts New Look at WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy and LA Knight Burn in Fire Pit
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight competed in the first-ever Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble. The blacklights were turned on, Wyatt was wearing neon paint, and Knight was dressed in neon ring attire. The ropes were also neon. W. Wyatt defeated LA Knight in the unique match, which...
Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
Backstage News on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Why Kenny Omega Has Been Away, Mark Briscoe
The Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday reportedly went well, but many things were changed to accommodate the ROH Hall of Famer, who died last Tuesday at the age of 38. According to a new report from Fightful Select, it didn’t appear that thee tribute...
Doudrop Reveals Recent Heart Issues and Whether She Will Compete in the WWE Royal Rumble
Doudrop has been absent from WWE TV recently due to heart problems that arose following a match with COVID-19. WWE Community kicked off their Royal Rumble Week events in San Antonio, TX, on Thursday by hosting an anti-bullying “Be A Star” rally with more than 70 kids at the Patch/Chaffee Youth Center at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston. Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Titus O’Neil, The Street Profits, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were among those in attendance to spend time with the children and teach them how to manage their emotions. Kids and Superstars also took part in two group activities called “Ball of Yarn” and “Common Ground,” which demonstrated that they may have things in common that they were unaware of, with the goal of fostering friendship and understanding among all.
Sonya Deville Shows Off Brutal Cut She Suffered During WWE Women’s Royal Rumble (Photo)
Pro wrestling is a tough business. Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view was a good reminder of this for Sonya Deville. The women’s wrestling star took to social media after her performance in the women’s Royal Rumble match, showing off a photo of a nasty cut she suffered during the bout.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
Drew McIntyre Has Drawn His WWE Royal Rumble Number and It’s Bad News
WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight’s Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, as seen in the video below, and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read his entry number, but the expression on his face indicates that he will not enter the match late. McIntyre was walking away when he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
The Undertaker on Being a Rookie Again in His Career, Losing Sleep Over His One-Man Show
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was unhappy with his one-man show performance at Survivor Series Weekend in November, but he’s adjusting to this new phase of his career. Taker performed his fifth “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” at the Big Night Live venue in Boston during Survivor Series Weekend in November. According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Taker’s Boston show fell short after a string of four highly successful one-man shows in which he left the audience inspired and hungry for more.
Spoilers: WWE Veterans and NXT Stars Set for Tonight’s Royal Rumble
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are currently in town for the Royal Rumble, PWInsider reports. They are expected to return at The Rumble later tonight, most likely in the men’s and women’s matches. Edge and Phoenix haven’t been seen together since Edge’s “I Quit” defeat...
Former WWE Prospect Makes Debut At AEW Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
Dragon Lee Set to Make His WWE TV Debut This Weekend
This weekend, Dragon Lee will make his debut on WWE programming. Lee has been announced for the Royal Rumble La Previa special, which airs on Saturday at 1pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. On the show, Lee will be joined...
Another Former WWE Star Rumored to Make a Comeback at the Royal Rumble
As PWMania.com previously reported, there are a lot of big names in San Antonio this weekend. Some are there for non-WWE appearances, while others are there in preparation for tonight’s Royal Rumble PLE. Nia Jax has been mentioned as a possible surprise entrant for tonight. According to PWInsider, several...
Sheffield United stun Wrexham late to force FA Cup replay
A late goal from Sheffield United's John Egan put the brakes on a blockbuster win for Wrexham in a 3-3 FA Cup draw at the Racehorse Ground.
Tony Khan Comments On Road To Recovery, AEW Return For Adam Cole
Adam Cole’s health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
Possible Spoiler on Wrestling Couple and Character Returning to WWE Soon
Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona appear to be returning to WWE together, possibly as soon as Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Green and Cardona have long been rumored to return to WWE. According to a new report from PWInsider, the talk at last weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings was that Cardona was leaving the company. In a match that should air on February 2 or February 9, Cardona wrestled Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry.
Bray Wyatt Says “The Fiend” Character Is Dead And Gone (Video)
Bray Wyatt recently sat down with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, where he faces LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match. During the discussion, Wyatt spoke about how The Fiend character is dead, as well as Brodie...
Will Ospreay Talks About His Goals For This Year, Gaining Attention To NJPW & More
Will Ospreay recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the decorated international pro wrestling veteran spoke about gaining attention for New Japan Pro Wrestling through his work, losing titles recently and his goals for 2023. Featured below are some of...
Backstage News on Mark Briscoe’s AEW Status and WarnerMedia Being Able to Ban People From AEW TV
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan is said to have lobbied WarnerMedia hard this week to allow ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoes to appear on AEW Dynamite. Dynamite featured a more significant tribute to the late Jay Briscoe than the previous week, as well as Mark...
Bobby Cruise Talks About Tony Khan Deserving Credit For Jay Briscoe Tribute
Bobby Cruise recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the ROH ring announcer gave high-praise to AEW and ROH President Tony Khan for getting the Jay Briscoe Tribute on the air. Featured below are some of...
