Doudrop has been absent from WWE TV recently due to heart problems that arose following a match with COVID-19. WWE Community kicked off their Royal Rumble Week events in San Antonio, TX, on Thursday by hosting an anti-bullying “Be A Star” rally with more than 70 kids at the Patch/Chaffee Youth Center at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston. Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Titus O’Neil, The Street Profits, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were among those in attendance to spend time with the children and teach them how to manage their emotions. Kids and Superstars also took part in two group activities called “Ball of Yarn” and “Common Ground,” which demonstrated that they may have things in common that they were unaware of, with the goal of fostering friendship and understanding among all.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO