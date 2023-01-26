ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time

The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Library sees 115K items checked out, 217K internet users last year

In an increasingly technology-centric world, the relevance of the physical book and libraries has been called into question. However, Erin Busbea, director for the Columbus-Lowndes Library System, told Columbus Exchange Club on Thursday at Lion Hills the library is adapting with the times. The system saw more than 73,000 people check out more than 115,000 items at its four locations in Columbus, Caledonia, Artesia and Crawford in 2022.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Old materials makes new sculpture in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) – West Point has a new sculpture and to some, it would be considered a hidden gem. The piece was found at an art show and brought back to the city. It took a few years for Main Street Committee members to decide how they were going to display the artwork.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community Calendar for the week of 1-29-23

■ Banquet: The Greater Starkville Development Partnership annual awards banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Mill at MSU, 600 Russell St., Starkville. Cash bar and cocktail hour. Tickets are $50 each, or $500 for a table of 10. More info and tickets: email pwatson@starkville.org. Thursday, Feb. 2.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen expects to host series of Town Hall meetings

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wants to get the word out to city residents. Scott is wanting to do it face-to-face. The Mayor has scheduled a series of Town Hall meetings for next week, and he’s ready to talk and listen. Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Southern Gardening: Prep spring gardens now with soil tests

As you walk around the landscape in January and look forward to the joy of starting a flower or vegetable garden, don’t overlook what you are stepping on. Healthy, productive plants require healthy soil. While soil may not be as eye-catching as narcissus or redbud flowers, it does require...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Modified calendar back on table at CMSD

After Columbus Municipal School District backed off its first attempt two years ago, the discussion for a modified school calendar is returning to where it began. With Starkville- Oktibbeha School District well into its first year on a modified calendar, and Lowndes County School District opting to start one next school year, CMSD’s board again is considering the move as a way of synchronizing with other area districts.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi

Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses

During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns 1-29-23

A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Open auditions announced for spring production

Mississippi University for Women’s Department of Theatre invites students, staff, faculty and community members to audition for “Still Life with Iris” by Steven Dietz. Described as a fantastical magical adventure centered on a young girl’s search for home, auditions will be held in the Cromwell Black Box Theatre at 620 10th Street South, Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6-9 p.m., with callbacks on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. The production dates are set for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Stonework now lays at the base of Cross of Christ near Starkville

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is stonework around the base of the large cross near Starkville. This is part two of the construction of the Cross of Christ just off Highway 25 South in Oktibbeha County. The cross stands on donated property. The 125-foot steel cross was erected...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

OCH Regional Medical Center celebrates 50 years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – OCH Regional Medical Center celebrated 50 years of servicing the area. On January 15, 1973, the hospital first opened its doors and at the time only had 60 beds available. And over the years the hospital has expanded tremendously. Today city leaders, hospital staff, and...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

WCBI News update on top stories for January 27, 2023

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI News did not broadcast on TV at 5 and 6, however, we uploaded an update on the top stories of Friday, January 27, 2023. WCBI will broadcast tonight at 9 and 10 with a full rundown of stories from the day. For 24/7 news...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy