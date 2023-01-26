Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time
The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
Commercial Dispatch
Library sees 115K items checked out, 217K internet users last year
In an increasingly technology-centric world, the relevance of the physical book and libraries has been called into question. However, Erin Busbea, director for the Columbus-Lowndes Library System, told Columbus Exchange Club on Thursday at Lion Hills the library is adapting with the times. The system saw more than 73,000 people check out more than 115,000 items at its four locations in Columbus, Caledonia, Artesia and Crawford in 2022.
wcbi.com
The Mission in West Point will host breakfast to fundraise for men’s center
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mission in West Point will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Funds raised will go towards the men’s center, which is a 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program. Director of the Men’s Center, Jean...
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
Commercial Dispatch
From Starkville to ‘New Amsterdam’: SHS alum finds success in the dramatic arts
As 13-year-old Aizzah Fatima stands in the Starkville High School auditorium, ushering a production of “A Thousand Cranes,” she is just expecting extra credit for her eighth grade fine arts class. She leaves with so much more — a life-changing experience that instills in her a love of...
wcbi.com
Old materials makes new sculpture in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) – West Point has a new sculpture and to some, it would be considered a hidden gem. The piece was found at an art show and brought back to the city. It took a few years for Main Street Committee members to decide how they were going to display the artwork.
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 1-29-23
■ Banquet: The Greater Starkville Development Partnership annual awards banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Mill at MSU, 600 Russell St., Starkville. Cash bar and cocktail hour. Tickets are $50 each, or $500 for a table of 10. More info and tickets: email pwatson@starkville.org. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Commercial Dispatch
From Little Merchants to the end of the line, carriers through the years
“It’s like playing a video game, I guess,” said Berkley Hudson. “Throwing papers, getting them on the porch. That’s fun. It’s a challenge. Some houses are farther back from the street, sometimes you’d have someone in the yard who’d try to catch it in mid-air.”
wcbi.com
Aberdeen expects to host series of Town Hall meetings
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wants to get the word out to city residents. Scott is wanting to do it face-to-face. The Mayor has scheduled a series of Town Hall meetings for next week, and he’s ready to talk and listen. Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott...
Commercial Dispatch
Southern Gardening: Prep spring gardens now with soil tests
As you walk around the landscape in January and look forward to the joy of starting a flower or vegetable garden, don’t overlook what you are stepping on. Healthy, productive plants require healthy soil. While soil may not be as eye-catching as narcissus or redbud flowers, it does require...
Commercial Dispatch
Modified calendar back on table at CMSD
After Columbus Municipal School District backed off its first attempt two years ago, the discussion for a modified school calendar is returning to where it began. With Starkville- Oktibbeha School District well into its first year on a modified calendar, and Lowndes County School District opting to start one next school year, CMSD’s board again is considering the move as a way of synchronizing with other area districts.
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses
During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns 1-29-23
A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
Commercial Dispatch
Open auditions announced for spring production
Mississippi University for Women’s Department of Theatre invites students, staff, faculty and community members to audition for “Still Life with Iris” by Steven Dietz. Described as a fantastical magical adventure centered on a young girl’s search for home, auditions will be held in the Cromwell Black Box Theatre at 620 10th Street South, Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6-9 p.m., with callbacks on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. The production dates are set for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville welcomes Colom; Lipsey completes leadership academy training
Nadia Colom has joined the Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville office and in her new role, Colom will work at the company’s Starkville office at 101 S. Lafayette St. as a real estate agent. The Weichert Leadership Academy is a week-long management training session held two or three times per year....
wcbi.com
Stonework now lays at the base of Cross of Christ near Starkville
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is stonework around the base of the large cross near Starkville. This is part two of the construction of the Cross of Christ just off Highway 25 South in Oktibbeha County. The cross stands on donated property. The 125-foot steel cross was erected...
wcbi.com
OCH Regional Medical Center celebrates 50 years
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – OCH Regional Medical Center celebrated 50 years of servicing the area. On January 15, 1973, the hospital first opened its doors and at the time only had 60 beds available. And over the years the hospital has expanded tremendously. Today city leaders, hospital staff, and...
wcbi.com
WCBI News update on top stories for January 27, 2023
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI News did not broadcast on TV at 5 and 6, however, we uploaded an update on the top stories of Friday, January 27, 2023. WCBI will broadcast tonight at 9 and 10 with a full rundown of stories from the day. For 24/7 news...
