Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Free agent CB Patrick Peterson ‘would love’ to be in Atlanta with Falcons
Cornerback is an under-the-radar need for the Falcons this offseason. AJ Terrell will obviously be the future of the position when the team locks him up, but it’s not exactly clear past that. An injury limited Casey Hayward to just six games, and the lack of depth reared its ugly head. There’s no question the Falcons need to add to the position, and free agent Patrick Peterson told Bryant McFadden that he’d love to be in Atlanta.
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
Travis Kelce has significant injury concern for AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apparently has a real injury concern heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship. Kelce appeared on the injury report Friday with a back issue, and while he was listed as questionable, there seemed to be little doubt that he would play. Multiple reports Sunday, however, suggested that there were real... The post Travis Kelce has significant injury concern for AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
ESPN says Georgia could have the best offensive and defensive player for upcoming season
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said as much following the national championship win over TCU. The 2023 Georgia football team is going to bring back a lot of really talented players. That was likely the case last year, in spite of what Smart got his players to believe. But this...
NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation
Los Angeles Chargers star defensive lineman Joey Bosa traveled to Eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday to support his brother, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles fans noticed Bosa standing outside Lincoln Bank Stadium before the game and couldn’t resist heckling the star who had already got Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
Jalen Carter and Georgia Bulldogs Chasing NFL Draft History
The Georgia Bulldogs have dominated the NFL Draft as of late. But with the help of Jalen Carter, they could make even more history come April.
Damar Hamlin releases public video for the first time since his on-field collapse
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on field earlier this month, thanked his fans and the medical professionals responsible for his recovery in his first public video since suffering the cardiac arrest that left him in critical condition."I can't tell you how appreciative I am for all the love, all the support," Hamlin said in the video, which he posted on Saturday. The official Twitter account for the team posted the heartwarming video with the caption, "A special message from our guy," and the hashtags #LoveForDamar and #ForDamar. The video was also shared on Hamlin's Instagram. In the nearly six-minute...
See Eagles Superfan Anita Baker Sing National Anthem Ahead of NFC Championships
By special request, Anita Baker performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the NFC championship game Sunday between the home Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Though a Detroit native, the legendary R&B singer was enlisted to sing the National Anthem by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who revealed earlier in the season that part of his post-victory routine was listening to Baker’s music. “I put my Anita Baker on and take this flight home, and try to enjoy my teammates,” Hurts told a sideline reporter after an Eagles win in Chicago in December. Baker acknowledged the shoutout on Twitter, and continued to root...
Georgia lands 4-star RB, son of Olympic gold medalist in latest recruiting move
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have recorded a big win on the recruitment front, with the football program securing the commitment of 2024 class 4-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. In a Twitter post, Dwight Phillips Jr. announced that he has “1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!!”. Ranked 71st in...
Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly for the First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
The Buffalo Bills player is thanking fans for their support following the recent medical emergency he suffered on the field.
Jaguars’ optimistic outlook on Calvin Ridley’s potential reinstatement from suspension
The Jacksonville Jaguars are this year’s pleasant surprise in the NFL. After a horrid start to the year, the Jags scratched and clawed their way into the playoffs. There, they knocked out the LA Chargers in the first round before losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, there’s plenty of reasons for the team to be excited for the next season. One of these reasons is Calvin Ridley, the suspended WR that the Jaguars are optimistic will be reinstated soon, per Dov Kleiman.
Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 9
The Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 was quiet last week, but this week was anything but. The Top 3 teams remain intact, but there was heavy movement from 4-25. Mt. Paran Christian (No.4), Lovejoy (No. 5), Woodward Academy (No. 6) all moved up one spot while Archer took a tumble to No. 7. The ...
2023 NFL Free Agency: Falcons Biggest Decision To Make
The Falcons don’t have many pressing free-agent needs. Atlanta’s roster has been comprised mostly of veterans on one-year deals and rookie contracts. There has been a ton of attrition since the new regime took over, but that’s what was expected as they gutted the roster, headed toward greener salary cap pastures. However, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith will have to make a big decision on Kaleb McGay.
Atlanta Falcons 2023 Season Schedule Provides Hope
After falling one game short of winning the division in 2022, next season's schedule provides the Atlanta Falcons with a continued sense of playoff optimism.
RUMOR: More smoke billowing around Hawks’ John Collins trade to Pelicans
Despite the fact that John Collins has constantly been dragged around as one of the likeliest players to be moved before the February trade deadline, the fact still remains that he’s currently still a member of the Atlanta Hawks. This could all change, however, with the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly showing significant interest in acquiring the services of the 6-foot-9 power forward.
Trae Young Makes Atlanta Hawks History On Saturday Night
Trae Young made Atlanta Hawks history during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
