Dollar General Market Opened in Missouri
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
KYTV
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.
KCTV 5
Head-on collision injures two KCK men
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Wyandotte County sent two men from Kansas City, Kansas, to local hospitals. The collision occurred Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. a quarter of a mile east of 7th Street. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old male driver of a 2010...
kttn.com
Kansas City authorities charge 27 defendants in 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
Three more defendants have been indicted as part of an investigation into an armed and violent drug-trafficking organization operating in the Kansas City, Mo., metropolitan area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, address unknown, were charged in a...
KCMO police investigating homicide near 3400 block of Chestnut
Kansas City, Missouri, police say two people were shot inside a home near the 3400 block of Chestnut. One man died and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
KCTV 5
KCMO community leader speaks out against local gun violence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, saw its ninth and tenth homicides of the year on Friday. That total is more than January 2019 and January 2021, as the city continues to deal with gun violence. “It is not normal,” said KC Mothers in Charge founder, Rosilyn Temple....
KTTS
Beef-A-Roo Opens New Restaurant In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s northside has a new restaurant. Beef-A-Roo, a fast-casual restaurant based in Rockford, Illinois, opened Friday near Kansas and Kearney, near Taco Bell. The restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full and part-time jobs to the area. This is the first owned and operated Beef-A-Roo...
KYTV
Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 2100 block of East 24th Terrace
A fatal shooting killed a 35-year-old man about 1 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East 24th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
2 from Missouri dead after ejected in crash on Kansas highway
JOHNSON COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Overland Park police reported a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Marquan Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri was entering northbound on U.S. 69 Highway from the ramp of westbound Interstate 435. While traveling north on U.S....
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
WIBW
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
Kansas City mother charged with neglect to be arraigned
A Missouri mother will be arraigned next month for neglect and endangerment charges after a child died in her care and another was unresponsive.
933kwto.com
IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur
The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
KTTS
Fire Destroys Vacant Springfield Home
(KTTS News) — A house in Springfield has been heavily damaged by fire. The fire at the vacant home in the 800 block of East Locust started around 3:30 Friday morning. KY3 says crews were told someone might be trapped in the home but found no one inside. The...
