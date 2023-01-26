ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Head-on collision injures two KCK men

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Wyandotte County sent two men from Kansas City, Kansas, to local hospitals. The collision occurred Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. a quarter of a mile east of 7th Street. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old male driver of a 2010...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCMO community leader speaks out against local gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, saw its ninth and tenth homicides of the year on Friday. That total is more than January 2019 and January 2021, as the city continues to deal with gun violence. “It is not normal,” said KC Mothers in Charge founder, Rosilyn Temple....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTTS

Beef-A-Roo Opens New Restaurant In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield’s northside has a new restaurant. Beef-A-Roo, a fast-casual restaurant based in Rockford, Illinois, opened Friday near Kansas and Kearney, near Taco Bell. The restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full and part-time jobs to the area. This is the first owned and operated Beef-A-Roo...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WIBW

TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WIBW

Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
TOPEKA, KS
933kwto.com

IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur

The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTTS

Fire Destroys Vacant Springfield Home

(KTTS News) — A house in Springfield has been heavily damaged by fire. The fire at the vacant home in the 800 block of East Locust started around 3:30 Friday morning. KY3 says crews were told someone might be trapped in the home but found no one inside. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

