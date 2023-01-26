Read full article on original website
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Report: Bulls and Suns Have Discussed Trade Involving Coby White, Jae Crowder
Could Chicago be a landing spot for the disgruntled Suns' forward?
Important Player Ruled Out For Lakers-Celtics Game
The Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA insider gives an update on Bucks’ trade interest in Cam Reddish
The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have been linked to one another consistently ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. While the Bucks have reportedly expressed interest in Immanuel Quickley, most of the trade talks surrounding the two teams have centered on Cam Reddish. The Knicks have been looking to find a new home for Reddish for quite some time now after the forward was booted from the rotation. The Bucks have been linked as a possible suitor, and it appears that what they may be offering in a trade has just been revealed.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: Arizona Coyotes
There are some teams that are already out of playoff contention for the 2022-23 season. Most of those teams will be sellers at the March 3 trade deadline, mostly moving players who are going to be free agents following the season, or some young talent in a big deal to get a good haul back. One of those teams is the Arizona Coyotes.
76ers top exec claims ‘shameless Boston media’ is why Joel Embiid wasn’t named an All-Star starter while Jayson Tatum was
"Joel Embiid completely hosed once again." In the weeks leading up to Thursday’s announcement for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters, it was known that one of Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antentokounmpo, and Joel Embiid was going to be a tough snub. Embiid ended up being the odd...
Paul Pierce shares why Jayson Tatum has the potential to become the greatest Celtic ever - "The sky is the limit for him"
Paul Pierce believes Jayson Tatum has the potential to become the greatest Celtic ever
Ted Karras recalled Bill Belichick’s ‘playoff myths’ meeting from his time with the Patriots
"There is some pretty cool s*** you can learn playing for the Patriots," said former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long. The Celtics lost to the Knicks 120-117 in overtime on Thursday. Boston will host the Lakers on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Bruins also lost on Thursday, falling 3-2 to...
NBC Sports
2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking Bruins' best assets to make deals
The Boston Bruins are the class of the NHL with at least a 12-point lead over every other opponent in the standings entering Friday. Boston has the look of an all-time team, and it's currently on pace to break the league records for the most points and most wins by any team in regular season history.
Bianca Smith, Katie Krall Leave Red Sox Organization
The Boston Red Sox became the first Major League Baseball organization with two women coaches on their staff in Bianca Smith and Katie Krall. Now both Krall and Smith have pursued other opportunities. The Red Sox on Friday announced their personnel in player development as well as their minor league...
