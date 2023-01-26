Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 1-29-23
■ Banquet: The Greater Starkville Development Partnership annual awards banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Mill at MSU, 600 Russell St., Starkville. Cash bar and cocktail hour. Tickets are $50 each, or $500 for a table of 10. More info and tickets: email pwatson@starkville.org. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns 1-29-23
A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
wcbi.com
Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
Commercial Dispatch
From Little Merchants to the end of the line, carriers through the years
“It’s like playing a video game, I guess,” said Berkley Hudson. “Throwing papers, getting them on the porch. That’s fun. It’s a challenge. Some houses are farther back from the street, sometimes you’d have someone in the yard who’d try to catch it in mid-air.”
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Revive Wellness opening soon in Starkville
I don’t know about y’all, but sometimes I just need a hydration IV drip to feel like my old self again. That’s why I’m sure glad to report Revive Wellness, a hormone replacement, body contouring and aesthetic wellness center, is coming to Starkville by Feb. 10 at 100 Russell St., co-owner Clifton Scott said.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses
During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time
The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, advances to MHSAA 6A semis
HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon. Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville. Starkville will travel to play...
Commercial Dispatch
MSBA to again lead search for new CMSD superintendent
Five months after Cherie Labat abruptly resigned as superintendent, the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees has hired a search firm to find a new leader. In a special-call meeting held virtually Tuesday night, the board unanimously tapped Mississippi School Boards Association to lead the superintendent search. It’s the same firm the board used in 2018 for the search that led to Labat’s hiring.
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch to move to mail delivery in Feb.
After nearly 100 years, The Commercial Dispatch will no longer be delivered door-to-door by carriers, according to publisher Peter Imes. Instead the paper will shift to same-day delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. Imes said the change is driven by difficulties in finding enough carriers. “It’s increasingly hard to hire...
thscurrent.org
Tupelo Marketing makes an impact
This year, Tupelo’s Marketing class decided to do something new to better themselves and the community. Students are given the opportunity to participate in Chick-fil-a leadership academy. Chick-fil-a leadership’s motto is “Impact through Action” and focuses on helping students make a difference in their community through community service projects.
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Morgan Sr.
COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
Commercial Dispatch
From Starkville to ‘New Amsterdam’: SHS alum finds success in the dramatic arts
As 13-year-old Aizzah Fatima stands in the Starkville High School auditorium, ushering a production of “A Thousand Cranes,” she is just expecting extra credit for her eighth grade fine arts class. She leaves with so much more — a life-changing experience that instills in her a love of...
Commercial Dispatch
Shelia Coggins
COLUMBUS — Shelia M. Coggins, 60, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Vineyard Court Nursing Center. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Coggins was born Jan. 21,...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville welcomes Colom; Lipsey completes leadership academy training
Nadia Colom has joined the Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville office and in her new role, Colom will work at the company’s Starkville office at 101 S. Lafayette St. as a real estate agent. The Weichert Leadership Academy is a week-long management training session held two or three times per year....
wcbi.com
Stonework now lays at the base of Cross of Christ near Starkville
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is stonework around the base of the large cross near Starkville. This is part two of the construction of the Cross of Christ just off Highway 25 South in Oktibbeha County. The cross stands on donated property. The 125-foot steel cross was erected...
Commercial Dispatch
Norma Flood
Jean Flood, 74, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at New Covenant. Baptist Church, Columbus, MS. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro Ed Nix...
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
Comments / 0