Columbus, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi

Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community Calendar for the week of 1-29-23

■ Banquet: The Greater Starkville Development Partnership annual awards banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Mill at MSU, 600 Russell St., Starkville. Cash bar and cocktail hour. Tickets are $50 each, or $500 for a table of 10. More info and tickets: email pwatson@starkville.org. Thursday, Feb. 2.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns 1-29-23

A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on with Grant: Revive Wellness opening soon in Starkville

I don’t know about y’all, but sometimes I just need a hydration IV drip to feel like my old self again. That’s why I’m sure glad to report Revive Wellness, a hormone replacement, body contouring and aesthetic wellness center, is coming to Starkville by Feb. 10 at 100 Russell St., co-owner Clifton Scott said.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses

During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time

The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, advances to MHSAA 6A semis

HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon. Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville. Starkville will travel to play...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MSBA to again lead search for new CMSD superintendent

Five months after Cherie Labat abruptly resigned as superintendent, the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees has hired a search firm to find a new leader. In a special-call meeting held virtually Tuesday night, the board unanimously tapped Mississippi School Boards Association to lead the superintendent search. It’s the same firm the board used in 2018 for the search that led to Labat’s hiring.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dispatch to move to mail delivery in Feb.

After nearly 100 years, The Commercial Dispatch will no longer be delivered door-to-door by carriers, according to publisher Peter Imes. Instead the paper will shift to same-day delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. Imes said the change is driven by difficulties in finding enough carriers. “It’s increasingly hard to hire...
STARKVILLE, MS
thscurrent.org

Tupelo Marketing makes an impact

This year, Tupelo’s Marketing class decided to do something new to better themselves and the community. Students are given the opportunity to participate in Chick-fil-a leadership academy. Chick-fil-a leadership’s motto is “Impact through Action” and focuses on helping students make a difference in their community through community service projects.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Morgan Sr.

COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Shelia Coggins

COLUMBUS — Shelia M. Coggins, 60, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Vineyard Court Nursing Center. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Coggins was born Jan. 21,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Stonework now lays at the base of Cross of Christ near Starkville

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is stonework around the base of the large cross near Starkville. This is part two of the construction of the Cross of Christ just off Highway 25 South in Oktibbeha County. The cross stands on donated property. The 125-foot steel cross was erected...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Norma Flood

Jean Flood, 74, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at New Covenant. Baptist Church, Columbus, MS. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro Ed Nix...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
LOUISVILLE, MS

