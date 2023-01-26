Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville welcomes Colom; Lipsey completes leadership academy training
Nadia Colom has joined the Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville office and in her new role, Colom will work at the company’s Starkville office at 101 S. Lafayette St. as a real estate agent. The Weichert Leadership Academy is a week-long management training session held two or three times per year....
wcbi.com
Aberdeen expects to host series of Town Hall meetings
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott wants to get the word out to city residents. Scott is wanting to do it face-to-face. The Mayor has scheduled a series of Town Hall meetings for next week, and he’s ready to talk and listen. Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott...
Commercial Dispatch
From Little Merchants to the end of the line, carriers through the years
“It’s like playing a video game, I guess,” said Berkley Hudson. “Throwing papers, getting them on the porch. That’s fun. It’s a challenge. Some houses are farther back from the street, sometimes you’d have someone in the yard who’d try to catch it in mid-air.”
Commercial Dispatch
Ex-judge, reprimanded by state, appointed city prosecutor
Columbus City Council hired local attorney Nicole Clinkscales as its new city prosecutor, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin, and today is her first day on the job. The council voted 4-2 in executive session last week to hire Clinkscales, a former municipal judge, over four other candidates. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell, who keeps the minutes for the council meetings, said Ethel Stewart of Ward 1, Joseph Mickens of Ward 2, Pierre Beard of Ward 4, and Stephen Jones of Ward 5, all voted for the hire. Ward 3’s Rusty Greene and Ward 6’s Jacqueline DiCicco both opposed.
Commercial Dispatch
Complaint filed after city fails to provide incident reports
The Dispatch has submitted a public records complaint to the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the city of Columbus, alleging that a request for records from the Columbus Police Department was ignored. The newspaper emailed the complaint to the commission’s Jackson headquarters on Thursday. On Jan. 11, government reporter Brian...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns 1-29-23
A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 1-29-23
■ Banquet: The Greater Starkville Development Partnership annual awards banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Mill at MSU, 600 Russell St., Starkville. Cash bar and cocktail hour. Tickets are $50 each, or $500 for a table of 10. More info and tickets: email pwatson@starkville.org. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Commercial Dispatch
Library sees 115K items checked out, 217K internet users last year
In an increasingly technology-centric world, the relevance of the physical book and libraries has been called into question. However, Erin Busbea, director for the Columbus-Lowndes Library System, told Columbus Exchange Club on Thursday at Lion Hills the library is adapting with the times. The system saw more than 73,000 people check out more than 115,000 items at its four locations in Columbus, Caledonia, Artesia and Crawford in 2022.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses
During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
Commercial Dispatch
From Starkville to ‘New Amsterdam’: SHS alum finds success in the dramatic arts
As 13-year-old Aizzah Fatima stands in the Starkville High School auditorium, ushering a production of “A Thousand Cranes,” she is just expecting extra credit for her eighth grade fine arts class. She leaves with so much more — a life-changing experience that instills in her a love of...
Commercial Dispatch
CPD officer fired for ‘stealing time’
A Columbus police officer has been terminated for “fudging time,” city officials confirmed. Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch he broke a 3-3 tie in executive session Jan. 17 to fire the officer. “An officer was dismissed for improperly checking in and out of work,” Gaskin said. “They...
wcbi.com
The Mission in West Point will host breakfast to fundraise for men’s center
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mission in West Point will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Funds raised will go towards the men’s center, which is a 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program. Director of the Men’s Center, Jean...
Commercial Dispatch
Three charged after pumping city fuel into private vehicle
Three men were arrested on embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispensing station Monday. Michael Kennedy Williams, 19, and Deountray Roby, 22, were arrested on scene after the two were seen pumping fuel at the city garage on College Street into a private vehicle, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said in a press release.
wcbi.com
OCH Regional Medical Center celebrates 50 years
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – OCH Regional Medical Center celebrated 50 years of servicing the area. On January 15, 1973, the hospital first opened its doors and at the time only had 60 beds available. And over the years the hospital has expanded tremendously. Today city leaders, hospital staff, and...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, advances to MHSAA 6A semis
HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon. Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville. Starkville will travel to play...
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Morgan Sr.
COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Revive Wellness opening soon in Starkville
I don’t know about y’all, but sometimes I just need a hydration IV drip to feel like my old self again. That’s why I’m sure glad to report Revive Wellness, a hormone replacement, body contouring and aesthetic wellness center, is coming to Starkville by Feb. 10 at 100 Russell St., co-owner Clifton Scott said.
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
