Britain’s Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Britain’s Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace announced this week, according to the BBC

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” the statement read.

“The family is delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” it continues.

Princess Eugenie, niece of Prince Charles III, is 11th in line to the British throne. She is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Charles’ brother, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie, 32, married Brooksbank in 2018. The couple has one son, August, who was born in 2021.

©2022 Cox Media Group

