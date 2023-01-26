The Rougarou Festival in Houma has been named Louisiana's Festival of the Year by a state tourism trade group.

In addition, the Houma-based Hache Grant Association received the Louisiana Travel Association's Community Partnership Award for 2022.

The awards were delivered Thursday during the association's annual meeting in New Orleans.

Started in 2012, the Rougarou Festival is the biggest annual fundraiser for the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Named after the legendary bayou werewolf, the festival includes a parade, costume contest, Cajun food and folklore discussions and exhibits.

After two years off because of the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, the fest moved from its original location in downtown Houma to the Wetlands Center's new home near the Civic Center.

"We changed locations and so it was a little bit more difficult for us because it was the first time in this new space," said Jonathan Foret, center director and festival founder. "It was a testament to that being a right decision."

The Rougarou Fest also received the state award in 2019.

The nonprofit Hache Grant Association, meanwhile, recieved its award for 2022 for its work a number of projects following Hurricane Ida, including erecting a bandstand in Houma's Courthouse Square. It raised much of the money through its annual downtown boucherie .

This year's boucherie, scheduled March 25, will raise money for the Bayou Terrebonne Kayak Trail.

The nonprofit also has had a hand in revitalization efforts for downtown Houma and helped collect and distribute close to $200,000 in relief supplies following Hurricane Ida.

"It was a great honor," Noah Lirette, Hache Grant Association president, said of the state Travel Association award. "We hadn't really picked our head up to take stock of what we've done as an organization, ... so it was nice to kind of reflect."

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Rougarou Fest, Houma nonprofit receive state tourism awards