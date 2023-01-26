Man held police at bay for 6 hours with fake explosive
A Tupper Lake man faces charges of making a terroristic threat after police say he allegedly held New York State Police troopers at bay for almost six hours by claiming he had a bomb inside a Stewart’s convenience store.
David Payrot, 44, surrendered around 8:30 p.m., ending a standoff that began when Tupper Lake police responding to a call were told the man claimed to have a bomb and remote detonator. The officers evacuated the store at 124 Park Street and nearby residences.
State troopers called to the scene about 2:45 p.m. communicated with Payrot, who claimed he had an explosive in his backpack. Police say he allegedly displayed a so-called deadman detonator.
Payrot surrendered peacefully and a state police bomb disposal unit determined the device was not an explosive. He was arraigned in Tupper Lake Village Court and jailed on $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond. He faces charges of making a terroristic threat, placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree and burglary in the second degree.
