Tupper Lake, NY

Man held police at bay for 6 hours with fake explosive

By Brian Wallstin
 3 days ago

A Tupper Lake man faces charges of making a terroristic threat after police say he allegedly held New York State Police troopers at bay for almost six hours by claiming he had a bomb inside a Stewart’s convenience store.

David Payrot, 44, surrendered around 8:30 p.m., ending a standoff that began when Tupper Lake police responding to a call were told the man claimed to have a bomb and remote detonator. The officers evacuated the store at 124 Park Street and nearby residences.

State troopers called to the scene about 2:45 p.m. communicated with Payrot, who claimed he had an explosive in his backpack. Police say he allegedly displayed a so-called deadman detonator.

Payrot surrendered peacefully and a state police bomb disposal unit determined the device was not an explosive. He was arraigned in Tupper Lake Village Court and jailed on $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond. He faces charges of making a terroristic threat, placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree and burglary in the second degree.

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

