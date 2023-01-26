Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Paris man arrested after firing pistol during altercation with wife, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after he allegedly fired his pistol during an altercation with his wife early Friday morning. Paris Police said 45-year-old Calvin Wade Anderson went to a residence in the 900 block of NE 20th St at 12:40 a.m. demanding to speak to his wife. During the altercation he pointed at the front door of the residence, then fired a round off into the ground before leaving.
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
KXII.com
Estranged wife shoots at ex-husband, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot at her ex-husband’s car Thursday. Paris Police said 37-year-old Patricsh Annette Titus followed her ex-husband after an an earlier disturbance between the two and shot at him. Police said a bullet hole was found in the door...
Modified ATV stolen from Titus County property
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an ATV has been stolen from the back yard of someone’s residence. Authorities believe that the ATV was stolen from the property on the 300 block of Titus County Road 4231 between Monday, Jan. 23. and Thursday, Jan. 26. According to officials, the […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
Whightright Texas man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Fannin County
A Whightright, Tx., man was killed and 2 others were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 121 at County Road 4642 in Fannin, County, Texas early Thursday evening. Texas State Police said 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport was rear ended and killed on southbound 121 while attempting a left turn.
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Crash Victim Identified
The DPS has identified the man killed late last week in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 121 in Fannin County as 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport of Whitewright. His vehicle was rear ended by a vehicle driven by a McKinney man. The impact caused Davenport’s vehicle to veer into opposing traffic and it was struck by a 3rd vehicle.
Godbolt Accumulates Additional Felony Charge
January 26, 2023 – While Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was in custody on four changes, an fifth charge was added. The additional charge is related to burglary of a habitation. Bond for that charge is set at $75,000. 23FE0003 1 71.02 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. This...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon
Deputies arrested 20-year-old Jennifer Cruz of Mt. Pleasant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family, or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. She’s in Titus County Jail on a $250,000 bond. They released no other details.
KXII.com
Murder arrest made in Denison shooting
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One young man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting at a Denison home early Wednesday morning. Around 2 a.m. both Denison Fire and Police responded to the 2900 block of Layne Drive, where one young man was shot and another was taken into custody.
easttexasradio.com
Homeless Count In Paris
The Red River Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time Count for Lamar County today. Two counts will occur, one for people living on the streets or other sites not meant to be a habitation, and the other for those living in shelters.
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Commissioners OK Two More Holiday Periods For Fireworks Sales
Hopkins County Commissioners have approved the sale of fireworks on two additional holiday periods. You can now legally buy fireworks for Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Christmas New Year.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
Godbolt Arrested For Theft of Firearm
January 23, 2023 – Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of theft of a firearm and no driving licence. 2229619 1 46.05 UNLAWFUL POSSESS FIREARM BY FELON. 2229617 1 31.03(E)(4)(C) THEFT OF FIREARM MAGISTRATE COURT.
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
