Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about the Charlotte Lab School here on QC Morning and QC@3 in the past. It’s a tuition-free public charter school that relies on reading, writing and STEAM skills to help students learn real-world problem-solving skills. Artist Ricky Singh is head of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMS asks state for funds to help teacher, staff vacancies

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is addressing teacher and staff vacancies, which has been an issue across the district. Board members approved the 2023-2024 legislative agenda, which includes requests to federal, state, and local agencies that fund CMS in the areas of academics, finance, personnel, and statutory regulations. The Education...
CHARLOTTE, NC
QSR magazine

Vitality Bowls Opens New Unit in Charlotte, North Carolina

Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood restaurant brand that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, announced today the opening of a new café in Charlotte. “I’m looking forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls experience with the Charlotte community,” says Karthick Natarajan, owner of Vitality Bowls...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Evan Crosby

10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area

If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Longtime Charlotte Christian baseball coach dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Longtime Charlotte Christian varsity baseball coach Greg Simmons has died, the school announced via social media on Saturday. The cause was lung cancer. Simmons finished his career with 733 wins, 16 NCISAA state titles, and 22 CISAA conference titles. “During his 30-year tenure with the Knights, Coach Simmons had […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
mytjnow.com

Byrnes Auditorium shutdown has a tentative end date

In August of 2018, Byrnes was shut down due to a rooftop fire during construction. Since then, reconstruction has halted and resumed and is currently making new accommodations to allow the auditorium to become ADA-compliant as it wasn’t before Brynes was closed. Dr. Elisa Koehler, the chair of the...
ROCK HILL, SC
wfmynews2.com

'It feels amazing' | How a NC chef went from being homeless to a successful restauranteur

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte chef is celebrating the opening of his new restaurant in Wesley Heights and looking back on the journey that got him here. Before Sam Diminich became an accomplished chef with a resume that includes winning on the cooking show "Beat Bobby Flay" and being the executive chef of the former Upstream Restaurant in SouthPark, he struggled with addiction and homelessness.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar

Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte

A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Two North Carolina Restaurants Featured In Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat

We are always looking for new restaurants to try. Our friends often have great recommendations but another resource we use is the review site Yelp. The site recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the US for 2023. There were two North Carolina restaurants that were named to the top places to eat list. One of them is even local to Charlotte! The other you will find in Greensboro. To determine this list Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit their favorite U.S. restaurants. From there the data science team at Yelp looked at the top community submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. They also made sure to include an equal geographic representation. Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?

(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC

