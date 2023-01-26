Read full article on original website
WBTV
Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about the Charlotte Lab School here on QC Morning and QC@3 in the past. It’s a tuition-free public charter school that relies on reading, writing and STEAM skills to help students learn real-world problem-solving skills. Artist Ricky Singh is head of...
Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
CMS asks state for funds to help teacher, staff vacancies
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is addressing teacher and staff vacancies, which has been an issue across the district. Board members approved the 2023-2024 legislative agenda, which includes requests to federal, state, and local agencies that fund CMS in the areas of academics, finance, personnel, and statutory regulations. The Education...
From unknown to superstar: North Meck. junior has more than two dozen D-1 offers
"It was kind of funny because I be walking around Charlotte doing Door Dash," said Isaiah Evans. "Everyone [that I picked up food for was] like I know you, 'You play basketball!'"
QSR magazine
Vitality Bowls Opens New Unit in Charlotte, North Carolina
Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood restaurant brand that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, announced today the opening of a new café in Charlotte. “I’m looking forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls experience with the Charlotte community,” says Karthick Natarajan, owner of Vitality Bowls...
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
Longtime Charlotte Christian baseball coach dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Longtime Charlotte Christian varsity baseball coach Greg Simmons has died, the school announced via social media on Saturday. The cause was lung cancer. Simmons finished his career with 733 wins, 16 NCISAA state titles, and 22 CISAA conference titles. “During his 30-year tenure with the Knights, Coach Simmons had […]
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
mytjnow.com
Byrnes Auditorium shutdown has a tentative end date
In August of 2018, Byrnes was shut down due to a rooftop fire during construction. Since then, reconstruction has halted and resumed and is currently making new accommodations to allow the auditorium to become ADA-compliant as it wasn’t before Brynes was closed. Dr. Elisa Koehler, the chair of the...
wfmynews2.com
'It feels amazing' | How a NC chef went from being homeless to a successful restauranteur
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte chef is celebrating the opening of his new restaurant in Wesley Heights and looking back on the journey that got him here. Before Sam Diminich became an accomplished chef with a resume that includes winning on the cooking show "Beat Bobby Flay" and being the executive chef of the former Upstream Restaurant in SouthPark, he struggled with addiction and homelessness.
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announces new anchor teams debuting on WBTV News Monday, January 30th, 2023. Alex Giles will join Mary King to co-anchor WBTV News This Morning and John Carter to co-anchor WBTV News at 4 pm and 5:30 pm with Shevaun Bryan. “We are excited about the...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar
Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
country1037fm.com
Tiny Pizzeria In North Carolina Makes Yelp List For Best In U.S. and Canada
A tiny pizzeria in uptown Charlotte makes an international list of top restaurants. When it comes to that delicious combination of cheese, bread , meat and other delicious toppings, Geno D’s Pizza is near the top of the list according to Yelp. Geno’s D’s is the little engine that...
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
power98fm.com
Two North Carolina Restaurants Featured In Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat
We are always looking for new restaurants to try. Our friends often have great recommendations but another resource we use is the review site Yelp. The site recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the US for 2023. There were two North Carolina restaurants that were named to the top places to eat list. One of them is even local to Charlotte! The other you will find in Greensboro. To determine this list Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit their favorite U.S. restaurants. From there the data science team at Yelp looked at the top community submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. They also made sure to include an equal geographic representation. Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?
(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Gaston County mill getting new life as affordable apartment building
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — John Askew Smith not only founded the town of Bessemer City in 1893, but he also built the Osage Mill just three years later, quickly becoming one of the largest textile mills in town. About a century after the mill went up, the 250,000-square-foot building went largely vacant in 1995.
