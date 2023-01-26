ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Pig Who Killed Its Own Butcher

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
(Photo by Peter Cade via Getty Images)

In a bizarre incident, a pig has been accused of killing a butcher with his own cleaver in a Hong Kong slaughterhouse.

According to police, the butcher shot the pig with an electric stun gun at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on Friday, January 20, knocking it unconscious in preparation for its slaughter, per CNN. As he raised the cleaver to end the life of the pig, however, it suddenly awoke, leaping toward the 61-year-old slaughterhouse supervisor.

Startled by the unexpected attack, the worker was knocked off balance. As he fell to the ground, the heavy 15-inch cleaver dropped from his hand, landing directly on his foot.

Later, another worker came across their unconscious supervisor. Still unconscious, the man’s cleaver was back in his hand, but the scene was horrific, his left foot bleeding profusely from the grisly wound.

The worker immediately called emergency services, who soon arrived to rush the butcher to the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, however, he was soon pronounced dead.

Later that day, Hong Kong’s Labor Department confirmed an investigation was opened in response to the “fatal work accident.”

The butcher’s official cause of death remains undetermined. Additionally, the alleged killer pig’s fate is unknown. The Labor Department, however, offered its condolences to the family of the deceased.

“The Labor Department is saddened by the death of the person and expresses its deepest sympathy to his family. We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to identify the cause of the accident, ascertain the liability of the duty holders and recommend improvement measures,” they said in a statement. “We will take action pursuant to the law if there is any violation of the work safety legislation.”

Slaughterhouse Workers Concerned Following Butcher’s Death by Pig

A slaughterhouse official said that two people should always work together during the electric shock and slaughter processes. In doing so, incidents such as the one that befell the butcher are far less likely. Even if the pig regained consciousness and attacked one worker, the other could deliver another shock, preventing disaster.

Many, however, have argued that the incident would have been prevented with the proper gear. Because the butcher died due to a severed artery, others in the industry questioned whether his protective equipment was sufficient.

Temperatures in Chinese slaughterhouses are high, leading many butchers to wear shorts without any protective clothing or equipment. Despite this concern, stab-proof clothing and other protective equipment have yet to be discussed by industry leaders.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department of Hong Kong did, however, assure the public that the incident would not affect the meat supply. “The location of the accident is not the main slaughtering production line of the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse. The slaughtering service remains normal and the supply of fresh meat is not affected,” they said in a statement.

