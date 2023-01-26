ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire

Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics.  Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
SYRACUSE, NY
JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach has the stamp of approval from a franchise legend. J.J. Watt reacted via Twitter Tuesday to the news of the Texans hiring Ryans as their head coach. LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a... The post JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Bills GM Brandon Beane offers up honest criticism of Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane only has one piece of criticism for his superstar quarterback: stop getting hit. Beane has no doubts about Josh Allen as his franchise signal-caller, but he wants the 26-year-old to do more to protect himself on the field. “The only thing I’d get onto...
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
Bills still face pressure under NFL record-high salary cap

The Buffalo Bills could be stressed under the NFL's new salary cap raise to $224.8 million, as the league announced Monday afternoon, despite the cap growing by $16.6 million from the previous season. General manager Brandon Beane said last Tuesday, following the Bills' AFC Divisional Round exit against the Cincinnati...
BUFFALO, NY
