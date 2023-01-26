Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire
Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics. Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach has the stamp of approval from a franchise legend. J.J. Watt reacted via Twitter Tuesday to the news of the Texans hiring Ryans as their head coach. LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a... The post JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
Houston Texans Hired Former Star Player as Next Head Coach: Report
A former Houston Texans player has reportedly been hired as the franchise's next head coach, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Peyton Manning Places Support Behind One Candidate for Indianapolis Colts Head Coach
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Maning has been advocating for the Indianapolis Colts to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer also reports the Colts are hoping to bring Callahan in for a second interview Wednesday. He is also in consideration for...
Beloved Bills Coach Interviewing With Another Team on Wednesday
The Buffalo Bills staff is focused on the Senior Bowl this week and the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. Free agency will begin in March and then the NFL Draft in late April. The Bills don't appear to be having too many coaching changes. Offensive coordinator Ken...
Bills GM Brandon Beane offers up honest criticism of Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane only has one piece of criticism for his superstar quarterback: stop getting hit. Beane has no doubts about Josh Allen as his franchise signal-caller, but he wants the 26-year-old to do more to protect himself on the field. “The only thing I’d get onto...
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Report: Texans looking at Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator
The Houston Texans found their sixth full-time coach in team history with DeMeco Ryans. Now, the Texans are looking to build his staff. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are looking at current San Francisco 49ers passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin to be Ryans’ defensive coordinator.
5 biggest surprises from Bills’ 2022 season
The Buffalo Bills had a memorable 2022 NFL season, filled with enough ups and downs to form a roller coaster ride. While that ride fell short of the teams’ Super Bowl aspirations and came to an end in a division round playoff exit, there were plenty of surprises along the way.
Texans Request To Interview 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik For OC Job
According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are requesting to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator job. DeMeco Ryans had begun putting together his coaching staff in Houston and he clearly would like to bring people he’s familiar with. Slowik, 35, began his coaching career...
Bills still face pressure under NFL record-high salary cap
The Buffalo Bills could be stressed under the NFL's new salary cap raise to $224.8 million, as the league announced Monday afternoon, despite the cap growing by $16.6 million from the previous season. General manager Brandon Beane said last Tuesday, following the Bills' AFC Divisional Round exit against the Cincinnati...
