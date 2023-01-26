Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY,...
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
Buffalo Has A Big Bed Bug Problem, Lands In Top 30 In America
Buffalo is one of two cities in New York that have landed in the top 30 places with bed bug problems.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
These Buffalo Business Names Will Make You Giggle
If there’s one thing Buffalo-area business owners are excellent at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of unique business names in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
Wedding Gets the Most Buffalo Late Night Catering Ever
Buffalo wedding gets the most Buffalo catering ever for the late-night portion of the wedding evening.
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
Every Single Country Concert in Buffalo, New York
Get your pen and start marking your save-the-dates on the calendar! Here are all of the country concerts that are coming to Buffalo this year!
Young man shot in Buffalo overnight
Police are looking for leads following a shooting in Buffalo. Officers say a 20 year old man with a gunshot wound arrived at ECMC in a private car just after 12:30 Saturday morning.
Cheektowaga’s Most Expensive Home For Sale Is Amazing [PHOTOS]
Everytown in Western New York has some sort of a stereotype attached to it. Things like All the Rich People live in Clarence or in Orchard Park or that the blue-collar workers live in West Seneca or Cheektowaga aka Cheektowvegas. Well, the most expensive home for sale in Cheektowaga might...
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow.
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
It’s Shocking How Long Buffalo Has Gone Without Sun
If you feel like it's been awhile since we've seen the sun here in Buffalo, you're right. It's actually a little shocking how little we've seen it. The weather in Buffalo is incredible. I can say that and mean it...when we're talking about summer. It's perfect here in the summertime.
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 0