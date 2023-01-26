ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

2 On Your Side

Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Buffalo Business Names Will Make You Giggle

If there’s one thing Buffalo-area business owners are excellent at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of unique business names in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
