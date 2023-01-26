3 NJ Restaurants Make It On Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

Nationwide — Three New Jersey restaurants have made Yelp' Top 100 Restaurants in 2023. The restaurants are Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield, Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park and Nichola Anthony's Family Kitchen in West Orange.

This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users.

On the list, Jessica's Cafe was Ranked No. 40

Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft opening; it held a grand opening ceremony the following month.

Kenko Sushi landed at No 78

The “inventive menu” includes eye-catching (and often massive) combos like the New Volcano, a California roll that erupts with spicy tuna, scallion, masago, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, and crunchy, sweet chili, and the Godzilla roll, by far the most-Yelped-about dish, according to the yelp list.

Nichola Anthony's Family Kitchen was ranked No. 88

According to the review, Nicholas Anthony’s is the quintessential family kitchen where even Yelpers are treated like part of the brood. The low-key Italian joint prides itself on “family vibes, great service, and home-cooked food,” according to Nick, who founded the restaurant 4 years ago with his sister and their spouses.

So how was Yelp's list devised? First, "Yelpers" were asked about their favorite dining spots. Then Yelp ranked each restaurant by the number of total submissions, its ratings and reviews, and considered geographic representation.

Click here to see the full list.

Check out Jessica's at 150 Terrill Road in Plainfield. Call 908-754-2080 to make a reservation, and see the menu at www.jessicascafenj.com.



