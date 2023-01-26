John Jay’s Barbara Spanos Named New York State Master Teacher

CROSS RIVER, N.Y. - Biology students learn about the interconnectedness of body systems through analyzing the data of real New York City Marathon runners who encountered challenges, discover the structure and function of cellular membrane by modeling it with soap bubbles, flexible straws and string, and understand different parts of the immune system by creating colorful B-cells and T-cells in origami.

The New York State Master Teacher Program identifies educators who are dedicated to providing an innovative and engaging learning environment for their students, and they certainly have found that with John Jay High School’s biology teacher Barbara Spanos.

“Please join me in congratulating Barbara Spanos on this honor,” said Dr. Steven Siciliano, principal of John Jay High School. “I am very proud of the fact that she is the fourth science teacher at John Jay to be accepted into the New York State Master Teachers program, a distinction which includes Ann Marie Lipinksy, science research teacher; Jim Panzer, environmental physics teacher; and Frank Noschese, physics teacher.”

Spanos is thrilled to be named a New York Master Teacher because of the opportunities it offers for professional learning over the next four years. Prior to coming to Katonah-Lewisboro, she participated in Math for America, a fellowship program for outstanding mathematics and science teachers in New York City’s schools. She also worked with New Visions for Public Schools to design curriculum that is relevant to students’ lives and aligned to college and job skills.

Those collaborative experiences informed her engaging, hands-on approach to teaching science.

“Mrs. Spanos is one of my favorite teachers,” said senior Ariel Barniv. “She is fun and energetic and has been very influential in fostering my love for biology. Her lectures, labs, and other class activities are always very engaging and thought-provoking.

One of the memorable moments in his AP Biology class was cell organelle speed-dating. Students become experts on a specific cell organelle and create a “dating” profile that highlights its personal details, such as occupation, where in the cell it likes to hang out, a bad habit and basic height/weight stats. They line up the desks facing each other (scattered with rose petals and Hershey kisses), and go through rounds of “speed dating”—sharing profiles with each other in hopes of maybe finding a match, an organelle they work well with.

“One of the most important aspects of teaching is to be passionate about your subject,” said Spanos. “I am a biologist as well as a teacher and, as a scientist, I know that there is always more to learn. I am excited to take workshops through the New York State Master Teacher program and better myself as an educator.”

Article provided by Katonah-Lewisboro School District.



