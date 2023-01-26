ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross River, NY

John Jay’s Barbara Spanos Named New York State Master Teacher

By Tom Walogorsky
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

CROSS RIVER, N.Y. - Biology students learn about the interconnectedness of body systems through analyzing the data of real New York City Marathon runners who encountered challenges, discover the structure and function of cellular membrane by modeling it with soap bubbles, flexible straws and string, and understand different parts of the immune system by creating colorful B-cells and T-cells in origami.

The New York State Master Teacher Program identifies educators who are dedicated to providing an innovative and engaging learning environment for their students, and they certainly have found that with John Jay High School’s biology teacher Barbara Spanos.

“Please join me in congratulating Barbara Spanos on this honor,” said Dr. Steven Siciliano, principal of John Jay High School. “I am very proud of the fact that she is the fourth science teacher at John Jay to be accepted into the New York State Master Teachers program, a distinction which includes Ann Marie Lipinksy, science research teacher; Jim Panzer, environmental physics teacher; and Frank Noschese, physics teacher.”

Spanos is thrilled to be named a New York Master Teacher because of the opportunities it offers for professional learning over the next four years. Prior to coming to Katonah-Lewisboro, she participated in Math for America, a fellowship program for outstanding mathematics and science teachers in New York City’s schools. She also worked with New Visions for Public Schools to design curriculum that is relevant to students’ lives and aligned to college and job skills.

Those collaborative experiences informed her engaging, hands-on approach to teaching science.

“Mrs. Spanos is one of my favorite teachers,” said senior Ariel Barniv. “She is fun and energetic and has been very influential in fostering my love for biology. Her lectures, labs, and other class activities are always very engaging and thought-provoking.

One of the memorable moments in his AP Biology class was cell organelle speed-dating. Students become experts on a specific cell organelle and create a “dating” profile that highlights its personal details, such as occupation, where in the cell it likes to hang out, a bad habit and basic height/weight stats. They line up the desks facing each other (scattered with rose petals and Hershey kisses), and go through rounds of “speed dating”—sharing profiles with each other in hopes of maybe finding a match, an organelle they work well with.

“One of the most important aspects of teaching is to be passionate about your subject,” said Spanos. “I am a biologist as well as a teacher and, as a scientist, I know that there is always more to learn. I am excited to take workshops through the New York State Master Teacher program and better myself as an educator.”

Article provided by Katonah-Lewisboro School District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nh2zf_0kS7LHKt00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Meet Ridgewood Councilperson Siobhan Winograd

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - After growing up in the village and returning to raise her family, Councilperson Siobhan Winograd is looking forward to working hard and giving back to the community that has been such an integral part of her life. A frequent attendee at village council meetings prior to taking the oath of office on January 4, she is well-versed in many of the matters presently before the council. “Ridgewood is my home. I feel very honored to represent it,” Winograd told TAPinto Ridgewood. As a child, she attended Orchard Elementary, George Washington Middle School and Ridgewood High School before heading...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

HILT Headed for Day Trip to Culinary Institute of America

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - There is no shortage of activities for older residents in Ridgewood, and the Highlights in Leisure Time (HILT) Senior Membership Group is getting ready for a trip to the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and Springwood on February 15. Organized by the Ridgewood Department of Parks and Recreation, the excursion will leave from Graydon Pool parking lot at 8:15 a.m. with an expected return time of 5:30 p.m. "The most exciting parts of the trip will be the CIA experience in which they go behind the scenes of the CIA and get an inside look into the world...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
TAPinto.net

Kearny Church to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of WWII Heroes’ Ultimate Sacrifice

During the early morning hours of February 3, 1943, four chaplains of different faiths serving in World War II made the ultimate sacrifice when they gave up their life jackets to save soldiers onboard the sinking USAT Dorchester following a German submarine attack. To mark the 80th anniversary of their heroic deaths, St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny — where one of the chaplains, Lt. Father John P. Washington, last served as associate pastor — will hold a Mass in the men’s honor on Sunday, February 5, at 12 p.m. The event will first pay tribute to the group universally known as...
KEARNY, NJ
TAPinto.net

‘This History Pertains to All of Us’: New Exhibit Chronicles Black Life in Westfield

WESTFIELD, NJ — Over the next month, several thousand students from Westfield’s public schools will  visit an exhibit at the Center for Creativity at the Rialto that details African American History in Westfield from 1720 to the present. The temporary exhibition, which volunteers with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Westfield were putting the final touches on Friday, is open to the public during Black History Month and will feature a series of events, including talks and a jazz performance. “Now you have something in Westfield where people can identify and diversity is actually represented,” said Dawn Nichol-Manning, a volunteer with the...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Recap: Garrison Set to Close, Library Programs, Special Screening & More

CRANFORD, NJ - Here's your chance to catch up on this week's local news. CRANFORD Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support Two Cranford Residents Share Their Unique Musical Talents at the Library, Plus More Adult Programs Planned for February NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Dramatic Club's 'The Twelfth Night' Takes Shakespeare to the Disco Cranford Jaycees Host Blood Drive During National Blood Donor Month TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll Restaurant Week Starts Sunday January 29 UNION COUNTY The Lab Restaurant in Kenilworth Set to Close After Five Years Man Dies After Assault at Nursing Home in Westfield, Police Investigating Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County What Does a Union County Commissioner Do? NEW JERSEY New Brunswick Will Be Home to First Mexican Consulate in New Jersey Authorities Investigating Homicide at Nursing Home in South Plainfield Bill That Would Force Telemarketers to Explain Why They're Calling in 30 Seconds Advances in Trenton
CRANFORD, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges

No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
NEWBURGH, NY
TAPinto.net

HS Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Capture NJIC Title, Boys Finish 8th

NEW YORK, NY – Another meet, another title for the Hasbrouck Heights girls track team, capturing the NJIC Indoor Conference Championship at the Armory in New York City on Thursday evening.   The Lady Aviators captured with title with ease, more than doubling the second place team, Emerson, in points. Hasbrouck Heights captured the meet with 97.33 points, while Emerson finished second with 44 points.  Lyndhurst was third with 43, while New Milford was fourth with 27 points. The team had 25 individual season bests in the meet. but it was depth of top finishers that led to the championship. Elliott Eddy picked up...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
greenwichsentinel.com

News Briefs: January 27

Greenwich Fire Dept. Dispatched to Help Westchester County. On January 19th, The Greenwich Fire Department received a request for aid from Westchester County. The Sound Beach Water Rescue Unit/Dive Team was then dispatched to respond to the Westchester County Airport for an incident involving a missing aircraft. Later that evening, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area next to Rye Lake. Neither occupant of the aircraft survived.
GREENWICH, CT
TAPinto.net

Students from Cedar Grove and Verona Make U. of Scranton Dean's List

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Local residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton's Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. The Dean's List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean's List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university's College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies. Students from Cedar Grove and Verona who qualified for the fall 2022 Dean's List are: Gabriella G. Petti of Verona, a junior communication major in the University's College of Arts and Sciences. Emma Trautfetter of Cedar Grove, a junior psychology major in the University's College of Arts and Sciences. Joshua S. Vargas of Verona, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major in the University's Panuska College of Professional Studies. Blaire M. Adams of Cedar Grove, a senior early and primary teacher education major in the University's Panuska College of Professional Studies.  
SCRANTON, PA
101.5 WPDH

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
TAPinto.net

Watch: Pop Up Exhibit at Rialto Chronicles African American History in Westfield

WESTFIELD, NJ — A temporary exhibit on African American History in Westfield is open to the public during Black History Month and will feature a series of events, including live talks and a jazz performance. Over the next month, several thousand students from Westfield’s public schools will visit it. Dawn Nichol-Manning, a volunteer with the MLK Association, who is serving as a curator for the exhibit, discusses the exhibit and her role. For the full story click here.
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy