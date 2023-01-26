NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Greater Olean Area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie and Wyoming counties. The advisory took effect at 3:29 a.m. Thursday and will remain in place until 11 a.m. Friday.

Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are expected. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph also are expected.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the NWS warned in the advisory. "Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.”



