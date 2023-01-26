NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Greater Olean Area
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie and Wyoming counties. The advisory took effect at 3:29 a.m. Thursday and will remain in place until 11 a.m. Friday.
Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are expected. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph also are expected.
"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the NWS warned in the advisory. "Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front will slowly approach Western New York over the next 24 hours. Low pressure moving along the front will help produce more precipitation for Rochester. However, once again, relatively mild temperatures will keep a mixed precipitation across the area for Sunday. In fact, much of the day will be mainly rain, before changing to wet snow later in the afternoon. This front will once again push south which will usher in much colder weather which will arrive for the last few days of January.
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
After a rather quiet first three weeks of January, the colder air and snowier conditions are now creeping back into the public conscious for Western New York and other parts of New York State. We knew that snow was coming by Wednesday and Thursday this week, but didn't quite know...
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman has been charged following an incident that led to an accident involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officers were called to the location of a motor vehicle accident on Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
A man who has been an educator in Chautauqua County for more than three decades will be retiring at the end of this school year. Todd Crandall, who currently serves as Superintendent of the Silver Creek Central School District, made his announcement in a letter to district families on Friday. Crandall, who spoke with WDOE News on Saturday, says he had planned on retiring last year, but was asked to stay on after the district had a new administrative team in place. He says the time has come for him to move on to the next chapter of his life...
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Troopers out SP Jamestown responded to I-86, west bound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott for a vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30 of Randolph, NY was traveling east bound (wrong way) in the west bound lane on the I-86 without head lights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling west bound and struck the Camry head on. The Ram was struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner that was traveling west bound.
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Two people have died as a result of a head-on crash on I-86 in the Town of Ellicott. State Police in Jamestown responded to the westbound lanes between Exits 11 and 12 at about 6:00 PM Saturday. Troopers say an investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 30-year-old Matthew Berry of Randolph was traveling eastbound without headlights on and struck a westbound 2019 Ram 1500 that was driven by 57-year-old Todd Town of Jamestown. Troopers add that the Ram was rear-ended by a 2020 Freightliner that was also traveling westbound. Berry was pronounced dead at the scene, while Town and his passenger, 54-year-old Sandra Town of Jamestown, were taken to area hospitals. Todd later died from his injuries at UPMC Chautauqua, while Sandra is in serious condition at the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. The investigation determined that Berry suffered from mental illness and had been reported missing to Chautauqua County 911. The crash caused a portion of I-86 to shut down for several hours. State Police and Ellicott Town Police are continuing to investigate the crash, with assistance from the State Police Collision Reconstruction Team, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene, along with firefighters from Fluvanna, Ellery Center and Bemus Point, Chautauqua County EMS and County Fire Police.
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Two people died in a wrong-way crash on I-86 in the Town of Ellicott on Saturday evening. New York State Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Troopers say, Matthew A. Berry, 30, of Randolph, was driving east in the westbound lane, without headlights on, and struck another vehicle between exits 12 and 13.
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police say a second person has died following wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 near Jamestown. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. on Saturday. New York State Police say...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
If you feel like it's been awhile since we've seen the sun here in Buffalo, you're right. It's actually a little shocking how little we've seen it. The weather in Buffalo is incredible. I can say that and mean it...when we're talking about summer. It's perfect here in the summertime.
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
