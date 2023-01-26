Tammy Slaton Issues Warning to Social Media From Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center About Scam Account

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has a warning for her social media followers. The TLC star recently posted a TikTok from the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center urging her TikTok followers to err on the side of caution regarding a fraudulent account. Hear what Tammy had to say.

Update on Tammy from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’

The season 4 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters details Tammy’s journey to rehab. After being “fed up with being sick all the time,” she re-entered rehab at the end of season 3. However, Tammy required more immediate care and was rushed to a hospital within 30 minutes of her arrival because her oxygen levels dropped. There, Tammy was placed under a medically-induced coma and given a tracheostomy tube to help her breathe.

In 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 1, medical professionals revealed Tammy weighed 717 pounds. This was her highest weight to date at the time. However, at publication, the TLC star doesn’t appear to have the trach inserted anymore. Instead, she’s on oxygen. Season 4 of the TLC series, which is being broken into two halves, hasn’t covered this step in Tammy’s recovery yet.

Tammy Slaton warns fans on social media about a scam account looking for drug money

Since entering the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, Tammy has been active on TikTok. On Jan. 25, Tammy posted a video warning her followers to look out for a scam account under the name @TammySllaton2020.

“It was brought to my attention by a fellow friend here on TikTok that this profile is not only copying me, copying my videos, [and] reposting them, but messaging people asking them for money for drugs,” Tammy says in the post. “This is not me so please, please be careful of who you’re adding and how the name is spelled.”

The TLC star urged her followers to report and block the account, which spells Tammy’s maiden name with two “Ls” instead of one. She concludes: “I would never ask anyone for money like that so please, please do what you can to get rid of them.”

How much weight Tammy from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ is unknown

Fans have noticed present day Tammy appears to have lost weight. She’s still a resident at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, but her appearance continues to change. According to fans on Reddit , it looks like Tammy has “lost a lot of weight.”

“This is amazing for Tammy,” one Reddit user commented in the thread. “Kinda shocked but really happy for her.”

She is looking so much healthier and no trach!” another fan wrote. “She still has a long way to go but good for her for finally turning things around. Keep it up Tammy!”

At publication, the amount of weight Tammy has lost while in rehab is unknown. Ideally, the series will showcase Tammy’s progress in season 4. Tune in to TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET to see Tammy’s journey continue in new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters .