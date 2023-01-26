ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
NBC Sports

Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction

The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs who can be difference-makers against Bengals in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season. This also marks the second time the Chiefs will have played the Bengals this season, with their first matchup coming back in Week 13. Kansas City was missing some key players back in that game, who are all set to return for this matchup. Are those players the difference-makers that will help the Chiefs turn their fortunes against this Cincinnati team?
numberfire.com

Brock Purdy (elbow) questionable to return for 49ers in Championship Game; Josh Johnson in at quarterback

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is considered questionable to return Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy injured his throwing arm when Haason Reddick strip-sacked him. After initially walking on the field with the offense for its second series, he had a talk with Kyle Shanahan and removed himself from action. Journeyman Josh Johnson is the next man up for San Francisco.
hotnewhiphop.com

Brad Bitt Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Brad Pitt was recently asked about the Super Bowl. If you are familiar with Brad Pitt, you know that he lived in Missouri during his youth. He was born in Oklahoma, however, he eventually moved to the Mid-West. There are plenty of great football teams to support in this area, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
atozsports.com

Bengals’ AFC title hopes just got a little harder with latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season on Sunday. As exciting as that is, the task has become more difficult as of Friday. Cincinnati survived not having starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard...
