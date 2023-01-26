Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
The Bengals are playing with fire with their cocky attitude as an angry Patrick Mahomes awaits
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Robert Zeglinski is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. I would never dare tell the Cincinnati Bengals to fix what isn’t broken. Joe Burrow...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
Final score predictions for Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC title game
The Cincinnati Bengals find a familiar foe in front of them in Sunday’s AFC title game with the Kansas City Chiefs blocking the way to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams since Week 17 of last season. The Bengals...
sportszion.com
Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes hits back vehemently to Bengals CB Mike Hilton’s “Burrowhead” taunt
The Chiefs will take on the Bengals on Sunday to decide the champions of the AFC. The match is like a rematch of last year’s event as the two teams face off again in the same tournament stage. Patrick Mahomes and his troops failed to stop the Bengals from hunting them down.
NFL playoff predictions: Game picks for AFC, NFC Championship games
After a thrilling weekend of divisional-round action, we’re down to the final four teams — the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there’s still plenty of reasons to tune in...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold to tailgate before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold temperatures to tailgate in line before parking lots at Arrowhead open for the AFC Championship game.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
4 Chiefs who can be difference-makers against Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season. This also marks the second time the Chiefs will have played the Bengals this season, with their first matchup coming back in Week 13. Kansas City was missing some key players back in that game, who are all set to return for this matchup. Are those players the difference-makers that will help the Chiefs turn their fortunes against this Cincinnati team?
Shannon Sharpe Reveals New Super Bowl Prediction Before Conference Title Games
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe revealed his picks for both conference title games. Despite how much love Sharpe has for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, he expects the Bengals to leave Arrowhead Stadium with a win on Sunday night. "As much as I ...
numberfire.com
Brock Purdy (elbow) questionable to return for 49ers in Championship Game; Josh Johnson in at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is considered questionable to return Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy injured his throwing arm when Haason Reddick strip-sacked him. After initially walking on the field with the offense for its second series, he had a talk with Kyle Shanahan and removed himself from action. Journeyman Josh Johnson is the next man up for San Francisco.
POLL: Will Eagles or 49ers go to the Super Bowl?
The NFC Championship Game is Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, the top two seeds in the conference. The Eagles will play at home. The 49ers had the league’s No. 1 defense. The Eagles were No. 2. The 49ers have won 12 straight games. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Brad Bitt Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Brad Pitt was recently asked about the Super Bowl. If you are familiar with Brad Pitt, you know that he lived in Missouri during his youth. He was born in Oklahoma, however, he eventually moved to the Mid-West. There are plenty of great football teams to support in this area, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
atozsports.com
Bengals’ AFC title hopes just got a little harder with latest news
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season on Sunday. As exciting as that is, the task has become more difficult as of Friday. Cincinnati survived not having starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard...
KSN News
Crowd forces Arrowhead parking lots to open 90 minutes early
So man Kansas City Chiefs fans lined up outside Arrowhead for the AFC Championship that the Chiefs decided to open the parking lot gates early.
POLL: Will Bengals or Chiefs go to the Super Bowl?
The AFC Championship is Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals both vying to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl in two weeks at State Farm Stadium. It is a premier matchup of quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Joe Burrow for the Bengals. Burrow...
numberfire.com
Reid: Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will start in Sunday's Conference Championship
According to head coach Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will start in Sunday's AFC Conference Championship contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. Mahomes will be a "full go" on Sunday after he was able to participate completely in all of Kansas City's practices with...
