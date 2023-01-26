Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Livingston The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Killian, Montpelier...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tickfaw River Near Holden. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Wooded areas in the vicinity of the Highway 190 bridge will be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 04/12/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 11:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 08:38:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Comite River At Comite Joor Rd affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Olive Branch, Comite Joor Rd, Darlington, Grangeville, Magnolia, Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac Point, Bayou Manchac Near Little Prairie, Port Vincent, French Settlement, Maurepas...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Comite River At Comite Joor Rd. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, High water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River junction. Farm animals and equipment should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.0 feet on 12/10/1953. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
