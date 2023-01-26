Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
These are the most ‘Instagram-able’ tourist attractions in California
In a world where social media users compete for likes and followers, the location where you decide to snap your selfies can be the difference between social media stardom or a lifetime of online anonymity (not really). So which California landmarks are the most camera ready for your social media...
Snowfall hits 100% of the yearly average in California’s Central Sierra mountains
Mother Nature continues to deliver. With more than two months left in the season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of the average for an entire year, climatologists from UC Berkeley announced Monday. “A fresh 3″ (7.5 cm) of new #snow over the last...
Suspect arrested after ‘unauthorized’ entry into Crescenta Valley High School prompts evacuation
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in connection with an “unauthorized person” carrying a large duffle bag who failed to check in before entering Crescenta Valley High School, prompting a campus-wide evacuation. The school, located at 2900 Community Ave. in...
