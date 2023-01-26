Read full article on original website
New York Gets 1 Mention On List Of Top 100 Restaurants In America
Yelp just released their 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100 US Restaurants" mega list. New York State literally just got punched in the face on mentions for this. Every year, Yelp releases this list to help hungry customers nationwide find the best restaurants. For 2023, New York State only got one mention. Yes, one mention out of 100. New York State made an appearance on this list at number 79. The restaurant honored was Rossi Rosticceria Deli located in Poughkeepsie:
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
National Cheesesteak Day: Who’s Got the Best in Hudson Valley NY?
Do you ever crave something? Possibly a cheeseburger? Maybe a piece of cake? Perhaps a slice of pizza? Where do you go when you want to dig into a Cheesesteak? Slices of meat, maybe a few peppers and onions? The melted cheese? Why are we thinking about these now?. It...
Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?
Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US
A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
13 Landmarks You Should See Before You Die In New York State
Planning some trips on a budget this summer? It's always surprising how many New Yorkers haven't seen some of these incredible landmarks. Many of us have lived here our entire lives, yet haven't seen some of the most famous landmarks in the Empire State. We stay in our own little part of the state and don't venture off the 90 much to see the rest.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
wearebuffalo.net
Which Cities Are The Dirtiest In New York State? Here’s How They Ranked
When people mention New York City, they often picture piles of trash, dirty air, and rats everywhere. I'm not saying that isn't true, but NYC is NOT America's dirtiest city. It's actually not even the dirtiest city in the state. Shocked? Let's take a look at how cities in New York Stated ranked on LawnStarter's list of the dirtiest (and cleanest cities) in the United States.
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
New York State’s Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Records For All Counties
Every winter it seems that New York State gets hit with what we believe to be historic snowstorms. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look at all 62 counties. In New York State, one-day snow amounts can be extreme. Some of these records have...
10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept
If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Major Temperature Change For Areas In New York
The ski and snowmobile season in New York State has been less than ideal. Will trails be open soon? Or is a full shutdown looming?
Huge Snowstorm Possible Next Weekend for New York State
This week has been an overall snowier one than the first three weeks of January. A few inches of snow has fallen in much of New York state, while even more than just a few inches of snow have fallen in lake snow belts off of Lake Ontario. Next week...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
