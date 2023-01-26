Read full article on original website
whmi.com
New Public Restrooms Open In Downtown Howell
A “grand opening” ceremony was held to debut new public restrooms in downtown Howell. The new restrooms are located on Clinton Street, behind the historic Livingston County Courthouse. Getting a public restroom downtown has been a long-term goal, going back many years. There were some delays associated with getting the building installed and the City had to wait for fixtures to be available.
Traffic signal, turn lanes coming to North Territorial Road in western Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An intersection northeast of Dexter on North Territorial Road will look very different by the end of the year. The junction of North Territorial and Webster Church roads, in northern Washtenaw County, is set for a $1.4-million safety improvement project during the upcoming construction season, Washtenaw County Road Commission officials said.
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
$3M renovation will bring expanded offerings to Busch’s in Dexter
DEXTER, MI -- Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter is now offering customers more options than ever before. A roughly eight-month-long project has brought more than $3 million in renovations to the supermarket at 7080 Dexter Ann Arbor Road. The store had its grand reopening to celebrate the new changes on Friday, Jan. 20.
Northville Downs race track proposes move to Plymouth Township
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing track in the state could be getting an upgrade. Northville Downs has been around since the 1940s. The lease for Northville Downs is slated to wrap up this year. CBS News Detroit is learning the next steps for the oldest horse racing facility in the state.A proposal was recently submitted in Plymouth Township to relocate the facility there. "The city of Northville has finally agreed on a multi-tenant, multi-use sight for the old Northville Downs property in the city," said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "It's my understanding that they will...
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
HometownLife.com
Westland has a police staffing problem that needs solving
WESTLAND - The city is down about 10 police officers, and officials say issues with recruitment, industry morale and retention have contributed to lower staffing levels in recent years. The city budgets to have 82 officers on staff, but Westland is struggling with challenges not unique to Westland. Police departments...
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
police1.com
Nearly 200 Mich. school districts receive $25M in state grants to hire SROs
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly 200 Michigan school districts, including five in Oakland County, will receive $25 million in state grants to hire school resource officers for the next three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that the money may be used for salaries, benefits, and training for school resource...
whmi.com
Longtime Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Retires
A longtime business in the City of Howell changed hands this week and the man who built it said it’s been a pleasure serving the community. Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Tom O’Connell has retired and sold the business to JAX Kar Wash. He’s a young 82 and has owned a number of car washes over the years but bought the Howell location around 1980. O’Connell noted that they’ve done the “we pump it for you at self-serve prices” from day one and customers have always appreciated it.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Police Report, December 2022
In December, Officers responded to 352 calls for police service, up from 296 last year for a 19% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) are 4,901, up from 2,575 for the same period the previous year for a 90% increase. Officers conducted 161 traffic stops, up from 117 last year....
Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
fox2detroit.com
Additional state education funding comes amid disinterest in teaching profession
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - The teacher shortage has been felt since before the Covid pandemic - and now, even more so. "Covid really sped things up as far as the impact of the teacher shortage, so we're feeling it much, much more than we did in 2018," said Maysam Alie-Bazzi.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Fire destroys building downtown; a good old time at ‘Geezer Happy Hour’
We’ve spent the week following up on a lot of breaking news in Ann Arbor. In the past nine days, there has been a homicide, a major fire downtown, a fight at the courthouse, a snowstorm and a possible suicide at a downtown parking structure. But we’ve also had...
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
Fire destroys Washtenaw County golf clubhouse causing more than $1M in damage
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A quickly-spreading fire destroyed a Washtenaw County golf course clubhouse Wednesday night. Fire crews were called at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 25, to the Hickory Creek Golf Course, 3625 Napier Road, for a reported structure fire, according to the Superior Township Fire Department. Crews arrived to...
wemu.org
U-M Alzheimer's prevention study looking for more participants
Cathy Shafran: This is 89 one WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. And today we're looking at the latest on a new Alzheimer's drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month granted accelerated approval for an Alzheimer's disease drug. The studies for the drug showed some promising biological effects of removal of the brain's amyloid buildup that occurs in the disease. It is called a promising breakthrough. But not all in the field are pinning all their hopes on this drug. It is called Lecanemab. Dr. Judy Heidebrink is a neurologist and clinical core lead of the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center at University of Michigan Health. She's looking at this drug with caution, noting that it's no way a cure and also carries some serious side effects. Dr. Heidebrink, thanks so much for joining us.
WLNS
Retired Ingham County judge enters plea
Tyre Nichols’ mother: ‘No mother should have to go …. Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'. Appeals court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase. A move by Republicans in the 2018 Michigan Legislature to weaken minimum wage and sick...
