ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

New Public Restrooms Open In Downtown Howell

A “grand opening” ceremony was held to debut new public restrooms in downtown Howell. The new restrooms are located on Clinton Street, behind the historic Livingston County Courthouse. Getting a public restroom downtown has been a long-term goal, going back many years. There were some delays associated with getting the building installed and the City had to wait for fixtures to be available.
HOWELL, MI
CBS Detroit

Northville Downs race track proposes move to Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing track in the state could be getting an upgrade. Northville Downs has been around since the 1940s. The lease for Northville Downs is slated to wrap up this year.  CBS News Detroit is learning the next steps for the oldest horse racing facility in the state.A proposal was recently submitted in Plymouth Township to relocate the facility there. "The city of Northville has finally agreed on a multi-tenant, multi-use sight for the old Northville Downs property in the city," said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "It's my understanding that they will...
NORTHVILLE, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland has a police staffing problem that needs solving

WESTLAND - The city is down about 10 police officers, and officials say issues with recruitment, industry morale and retention have contributed to lower staffing levels in recent years. The city budgets to have 82 officers on staff, but Westland is struggling with challenges not unique to Westland. Police departments...
WESTLAND, MI
whmi.com

Longtime Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Retires

A longtime business in the City of Howell changed hands this week and the man who built it said it’s been a pleasure serving the community. Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Tom O’Connell has retired and sold the business to JAX Kar Wash. He’s a young 82 and has owned a number of car washes over the years but bought the Howell location around 1980. O’Connell noted that they’ve done the “we pump it for you at self-serve prices” from day one and customers have always appreciated it.
HOWELL, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Police Report, December 2022

In December, Officers responded to 352 calls for police service, up from 296 last year for a 19% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) are 4,901, up from 2,575 for the same period the previous year for a 90% increase. Officers conducted 161 traffic stops, up from 117 last year....
CHELSEA, MI
WLNS

Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

U-M Alzheimer's prevention study looking for more participants

Cathy Shafran: This is 89 one WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. And today we're looking at the latest on a new Alzheimer's drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month granted accelerated approval for an Alzheimer's disease drug. The studies for the drug showed some promising biological effects of removal of the brain's amyloid buildup that occurs in the disease. It is called a promising breakthrough. But not all in the field are pinning all their hopes on this drug. It is called Lecanemab. Dr. Judy Heidebrink is a neurologist and clinical core lead of the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center at University of Michigan Health. She's looking at this drug with caution, noting that it's no way a cure and also carries some serious side effects. Dr. Heidebrink, thanks so much for joining us.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Retired Ingham County judge enters plea

Tyre Nichols’ mother: ‘No mother should have to go …. Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'. Appeals court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase. A move by Republicans in the 2018 Michigan Legislature to weaken minimum wage and sick...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy