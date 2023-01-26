ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, PA

Volunteers Sought for Lower Frederick Parks Board

LOWER FREDERICK PA – Township residents who are interested in helping to produce community events, plan improvements to local parks, and preserve wildlife habitats are being asked to consider joining the Lower Frederick Parks and Recreation Board. Board members meet once monthly, on the first Monday at 7 p.m.,...
Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Jan. 29, 2023) compilation consists of two obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Darlene M. (Care) Cehlar, 79, arrangements and survivors...
Local Politics | East Norriton Township Supervisor Jamila Winder favorite to be appointed Montgomery County Commissioner

Local Politics is an as-needed column on the political scene in Montgomery County filled with speculation, opinion, and more. Two sources tell MoreThanTheCurve.com that Jamila Winder (D), chair of the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors and a former member of the Norristown Area School District Board, is the favorite to be appointed to fill the open seat on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners due to the resignation of Dr. Val Arkoosh. Dr. Arkoosh was appointed to be the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Lancaster school district hosts student academic competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conestoga Valley School District welcomed over 200 students in grades six through 12 from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Berks counties. There were in Lancaster County for the regional technology student association conference on Saturday. The students competed in science technology, engineering as well as mathematics events.
Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy

NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
Fundraiser held to support families of fallen Lehigh County firefighters

FOGELSVILLE, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lehigh County Community came together to support the families of two fallen firefighters on Saturday. The fundraiser was held at the Arby’s in Fogelsville where 15% of all proceeds went to the families affected by the loss of New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and firefighter Marvin Gruber. […]
LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT AND WELLS FARGO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE LOCAL STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE EXPERIENCE

EASTON, PA – January 27, 2023 – 1,300 middle school students from the Easton Area School District (EASD) were treated last week to a Lafayette College Women’s Basketball game as part of an on-campus experience. In collaboration with volunteers from Wells Fargo, Lafayette College and EASD a full day of activities and workshops were prepared in an effort to expose students to the benefits of higher education.
Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market

After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
