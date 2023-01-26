Local Politics is an as-needed column on the political scene in Montgomery County filled with speculation, opinion, and more. Two sources tell MoreThanTheCurve.com that Jamila Winder (D), chair of the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors and a former member of the Norristown Area School District Board, is the favorite to be appointed to fill the open seat on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners due to the resignation of Dr. Val Arkoosh. Dr. Arkoosh was appointed to be the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO