Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
sanatogapost.com
Volunteers Sought for Lower Frederick Parks Board
LOWER FREDERICK PA – Township residents who are interested in helping to produce community events, plan improvements to local parks, and preserve wildlife habitats are being asked to consider joining the Lower Frederick Parks and Recreation Board. Board members meet once monthly, on the first Monday at 7 p.m.,...
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Jan. 29, 2023) compilation consists of two obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Darlene M. (Care) Cehlar, 79, arrangements and survivors...
morethanthecurve.com
Local Politics | East Norriton Township Supervisor Jamila Winder favorite to be appointed Montgomery County Commissioner
Local Politics is an as-needed column on the political scene in Montgomery County filled with speculation, opinion, and more. Two sources tell MoreThanTheCurve.com that Jamila Winder (D), chair of the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors and a former member of the Norristown Area School District Board, is the favorite to be appointed to fill the open seat on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners due to the resignation of Dr. Val Arkoosh. Dr. Arkoosh was appointed to be the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
abc27.com
Lancaster school district hosts student academic competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conestoga Valley School District welcomed over 200 students in grades six through 12 from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Berks counties. There were in Lancaster County for the regional technology student association conference on Saturday. The students competed in science technology, engineering as well as mathematics events.
phillyvoice.com
New reform school gets approval for license to open at site of Glen Mills Schools
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will allow a new school to operate at the site of Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County after reaching a settlement. Clock Tower Schools was granted a provisional license to serve 20 court-order boys in a residential treatment program under DHS oversight, WHYY reported.
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
Working from a Windowless Basement, Nonprofit Exec to Make Kennett Square ‘Most Beautiful Town in America’
For Daniel Embree, visiting Kennett Square for the first time was love at first sight, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The former New York City resident was on a birthday trip to Longwood Gardens. “Something I distinctly remember about that trip is how impressed I was with...
Main Line Media News
Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy
NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Cassondra & Alexander's Wedding at The Townley House Hotel & Three OAK Steakhouse
Cassondra Ruta and Alexander Engarto met at Phillipsburg High School in 2010 and have been together ever since. When the time came to propose, Alexander took her to lush Longwood Gardens during its Christmas display. The woman asked to take their photo was actually filming a surprise proposal!. The Big...
Fundraiser held to support families of fallen Lehigh County firefighters
FOGELSVILLE, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lehigh County Community came together to support the families of two fallen firefighters on Saturday. The fundraiser was held at the Arby’s in Fogelsville where 15% of all proceeds went to the families affected by the loss of New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and firefighter Marvin Gruber. […]
thevalleyledger.com
LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT AND WELLS FARGO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE LOCAL STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE EXPERIENCE
EASTON, PA – January 27, 2023 – 1,300 middle school students from the Easton Area School District (EASD) were treated last week to a Lafayette College Women’s Basketball game as part of an on-campus experience. In collaboration with volunteers from Wells Fargo, Lafayette College and EASD a full day of activities and workshops were prepared in an effort to expose students to the benefits of higher education.
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Meeting entrepreneur opening region’s first indoor center dedicated to pickleball
Plymouth Meeting resident Talen Singer and partner Bill Davis are opening a $4 million indoor center dedicated to pickleball in Malvern according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 36,000-square-foot center will offer 16 courts and will be the first of its kind in the Philadelphia region. It is expected to open in May.
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New Play
How does a new play find its way from the page to the stage? Tonight, writer/director Elizabeth Earle Drinks invites you to participate in the journey as she presents a staged reading of her new play, The Fairy Princess, a comic adaptation of the E.T.A. Hoffman story upon which the beloved Nutcracker ballet is based.
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market
After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
Exeter Township student named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidate
The Pennsylvania Department of Education Thursday congratulated the 198 Pennsylvania students named as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program by the U.S. Department of Education. In Berks County, Alysabeth Rivera, student at Exeter Township Sr High School has been named a candidate for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career...
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds.
DELCO Careers–Dunwoody Village is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Dunwoody Village is a five-star ranked not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Newtown Square located in a picturesque wooded setting, combining comfort with award-winning high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation.
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
