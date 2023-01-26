Read full article on original website
Jersey City Council hears more demands for rent control reforms, calls for DeGise to resign
The Jersey City Council heard more demands for rent control reforms, again largely from Portside Towers resident, as well as a few renewed calls for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign after resolving the case related to her July 19th hit-and-run. “The people of Portside, I would ask that the city...
Sires Team for West New York sees over 600 attendees, including HCDO support, at 1st event
Sires Team for West New York saw over 600 attendees, including a significant number of Hudson County Democratic Organization mainstays, at their first fundraiser at The Graycliff in Moonachie last night. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said that Sires, a colleague in Washington D.C. for 16 years, is “indispensable” for...
Complaint from staunch Bhalla critic over renovations at mayor’s Hoboken home to be reviewed
An ethics complaint from Perry Belfiore, a staunch critic of Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, over an architect contracted by the city renovating his home will be reviewed, according to the head of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ ethics unit. “The Local Finance Board (Board) acknowledges receipt of...
Bayonne council passes 1st reading of $65M bond, 30-year PILOT, for 1888 Studios
The Bayonne City Council unanimously approved (5-0) the first reading of a $65 million bond and 30-year payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) for 1888 Studios at last night’s special meeting. Joseph P. Baumann Jr., the chairman of high-powered law firm McManimon, Scotland & Baumann, has been tapped as...
Cirillo-led ‘West New York Forward’ slate packs out Las Palmas for first fundraiser
“West New York Forward,” the ticket led by Public Affairs Commissioner and mayoral hopeful Cosmo Cirillo, packed out Las Palmas for their first fundraiser last night. “This is the team that will bring back our recreation center to this town! This is the team that will focus on ensuring that parking issues are addressed and bringing angled parking to this town along with this,” Cirillo said during remarks to the hundreds in attendance.
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez running for commissioner on Roque’s slate
West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez, 49, will be running for commissioner on former Mayor Felix Roque’s slate, their campaign announced this morning. “My mission and priority as the upcoming commissioner/mayor is to work ‘hand in hand’ with West New York’s finest, our brave women and men in blue, the West New York Police Department,” Roque, who served two terms as mayor between 2011 and 2019, said in a statement.
Mayor Welcomes New Business to Town
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township Mayor Susan McCartney assisted by members of the Township Council welcomed the Primrose School on Northfield Avenue to town with a ribbon cutting on January 28. Sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures hovered around 51 degrees as the new business celebrated its grand opening.
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run plea gives Hudson County progressives renewed hope
With Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise admitting in court Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash, a group of Hudson County progressives are aiming to galvanize voters against the councilwoman and the powerful Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) that failed to condemn her actions. The two-pronged plan includes a renewal of demonstrations...
City of Hoboken launches survey seeking feedback for 800 Monroe St. Resiliency Park
The City of Hoboken has launched a survey seeking feedback for the 800 Monroe St. Resiliency Park project, which will be open until February 10th at 6 p.m. The online survey can be viewed here. The design team will use the input collected from the survey and a public meeting to create draft concepts for the park’s design which will be presented to the public later this year.
Adams administration missed legal deadline to process 28K welfare applications: lawsuit
A lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams’ administration filed Friday accuses the city of illegally failing to process food benefits and cash aid programs in a timely manner, leaving New Yorkers destitute for months at a time.
25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
It’s been another busy week in Hudson County and we’re here to catch you up on all the headlines. Some highlights include an album release party by rapper Lil Yachty held at the Liberty Science Center, with guest appearances by Drake and Offset; Jersey City’s Business Administrator named one of the top 100 local government influencers in the country; and 2022 was a record year for money spent in New Jersey by television, film, and streaming service production companies. Read on for more Hoboken and Jersey City news from January 2023.
Harrison, East Newark are first in N.J. to take part in federal program to replace lead pipes
Two Hudson County communities are among the first in the nation to participate in a federal lead pipe replacement program, the White House announced Friday. East Newark and Harrison, along with communities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were chosen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said it is working to add more New Jersey communities to the program.
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County
UNION COUNTY, NJ — Responding to an increase in the unhoused population, Union County officials approved an Elizabeth church as a warming center as more information is collected on those living without homes within county borders. There have been more than 55 “Code Blue'' nights in the county this season, Debbie-Ann Anderson, the county’s Director of Human Services, said at Thursday’s Union County Board of Commissioners meeting. The Code Blue program is active from November through March 31, directing counties to provide shelter or warming facilities when temperatures drop below the freezing point, 32 degrees. The social services department then places people...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander
A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned. Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday. “Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Deal soon expected to fix wind turbine that hasn’t spun in N.J. city since 2020
This spring, Bayonne’s dormant wind turbine may finally be on track to once again spin. Out of commission since March 2020 due to a faulty generator and other operational issues, an agreement with manufacturer Leitner-Poma of America is expected in about 90 days which would kickstart repairs of the 260-foot wind turbine, NJ Advance Media has learned.
