Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Cirillo-led ‘West New York Forward’ slate packs out Las Palmas for first fundraiser

“West New York Forward,” the ticket led by Public Affairs Commissioner and mayoral hopeful Cosmo Cirillo, packed out Las Palmas for their first fundraiser last night. “This is the team that will bring back our recreation center to this town! This is the team that will focus on ensuring that parking issues are addressed and bringing angled parking to this town along with this,” Cirillo said during remarks to the hundreds in attendance.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez running for commissioner on Roque’s slate

West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez, 49, will be running for commissioner on former Mayor Felix Roque’s slate, their campaign announced this morning. “My mission and priority as the upcoming commissioner/mayor is to work ‘hand in hand’ with West New York’s finest, our brave women and men in blue, the West New York Police Department,” Roque, who served two terms as mayor between 2011 and 2019, said in a statement.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Welcomes New Business to Town

  WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township Mayor Susan McCartney assisted by members of the Township Council welcomed the Primrose School on Northfield Avenue to town with a ribbon cutting on January 28. Sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures hovered around 51 degrees as the new business celebrated its grand opening.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

City of Hoboken launches survey seeking feedback for 800 Monroe St. Resiliency Park

The City of Hoboken has launched a survey seeking feedback for the 800 Monroe St. Resiliency Park project, which will be open until February 10th at 6 p.m. The online survey can be viewed here. The design team will use the input collected from the survey and a public meeting to create draft concepts for the park’s design which will be presented to the public later this year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s been another busy week in Hudson County and we’re here to catch you up on all the headlines. Some highlights include an album release party by rapper Lil Yachty held at the Liberty Science Center, with guest appearances by Drake and Offset; Jersey City’s Business Administrator named one of the top 100 local government influencers in the country; and 2022 was a record year for money spent in New Jersey by television, film, and streaming service production companies. Read on for more Hoboken and Jersey City news from January 2023.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison, East Newark are first in N.J. to take part in federal program to replace lead pipes

Two Hudson County communities are among the first in the nation to participate in a federal lead pipe replacement program, the White House announced Friday. East Newark and Harrison, along with communities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were chosen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said it is working to add more New Jersey communities to the program.
EAST NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Responding to an increase in the unhoused population, Union County officials approved an Elizabeth church as a warming center as more information is collected on those living without homes within county borders. There have been more than 55 “Code Blue'' nights in the county this season, Debbie-Ann Anderson, the county’s Director of Human Services, said at Thursday’s Union County Board of Commissioners meeting.  The Code Blue program is active from November through March 31, directing counties to provide shelter or warming facilities when temperatures drop below the freezing point, 32 degrees. The social services department then places people...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
New York Post

Police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander

A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned. Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday. “Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no...
BROOKLYN, NY

