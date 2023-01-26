A reader suggests that Nintendo team-up with Sony for their next console, to get a more powerful device with better online features. There have been much speculation about what Nintendo might do for its new console a lot and all that has been very entertaining, especially since everyone admits they aren’t really aware and that Nintendo is impossible to predict. The one thing that got me interested was how powerful a potential Switch 2 could be, with the consensus being that a game would probably not be as powerful as a PlayStation 4.

1 DAY AGO